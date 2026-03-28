CAN'T Make It Up! 'Country That Literally Has a King Is Protesting Against America Who Doesn’t'

We've reached yet another day where Democrats express their outrage over a president who won every single swing state and the popular vote by protesting against something that doesn't even exist: A "King" of the United States.

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No Kings rally in Waltham, MA.



Enjoyed talking with many of the assembled patriots. pic.twitter.com/TOcOAksVN2 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 28, 2026

The Villages retirement community in Florida have turned out in huge numbers for No Kings. William Steiner, our Villages correspondent, says that the turnout is twice as big as last year's. pic.twitter.com/ILpVagymm9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 28, 2026

Old white liberals really need a new hobby.

However, these "No Kings" events aren't only happening in the U.S. This is the scene from London today:

HAPPENING NOW: A HUGE crowd has gathered in London, England for a protest against the far right in coordination with the No Kings day protests in the US pic.twitter.com/OEvuoEZtcD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 28, 2026

🚨THE PROTEST HAS GONE GLOBAL:



WOW! A massive number of protestors have gathered in LONDON, ENGLAND to join in solidarity with the No Kings day protests.



Today we stand with our friends in the UK!



pic.twitter.com/cVpcMFy69Y — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 28, 2026

Um... who wants to tell them?

We can't help but wonder if King Charles will be attending the "No Kings" protest in London:

🚨BREAKING: A massive crowd of people have gathered in London in support of the American left’s No Kings protest.



The country that literally has a King is protesting against America who doesn’t.



Can’t make this stuff up.



pic.twitter.com/zkswL8XPwe — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 28, 2026

London, England protesting “No Kings” in coordination with American protests.



Oh the irony😂😂pic.twitter.com/Uk28zYp9HS — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 28, 2026

The same lefties who cheered when President Biden tried to decree a whole new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth hyperventilating about Trump being an authoritarian "King" is rich indeed.

Bingo!

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