CAN'T Make It Up! 'Country That Literally Has a King Is Protesting Against America Who Doesn’t'

We've reached yet another day where Democrats express their outrage over a president who won every single swing state and the popular vote by protesting against something that doesn't even exist: A "King" of the United States.
No Kings rally in Waltham, MA.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 28, 2026
Enjoyed talking with many of the assembled patriots. pic.twitter.com/TOcOAksVN2
The Villages retirement community in Florida have turned out in huge numbers for No Kings. William Steiner, our Villages correspondent, says that the turnout is twice as big as last year's. pic.twitter.com/ILpVagymm9— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 28, 2026
Old white liberals really need a new hobby.
However, these "No Kings" events aren't only happening in the U.S. This is the scene from London today:
HAPPENING NOW: A HUGE crowd has gathered in London, England for a protest against the far right in coordination with the No Kings day protests in the US pic.twitter.com/OEvuoEZtcD— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 28, 2026
🚨THE PROTEST HAS GONE GLOBAL:— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 28, 2026
WOW! A massive number of protestors have gathered in LONDON, ENGLAND to join in solidarity with the No Kings day protests.
Today we stand with our friends in the UK!
pic.twitter.com/cVpcMFy69Y
Um... who wants to tell them?
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We can't help but wonder if King Charles will be attending the "No Kings" protest in London:
🚨BREAKING: A massive crowd of people have gathered in London in support of the American left’s No Kings protest.— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 28, 2026
The country that literally has a King is protesting against America who doesn’t.
Can’t make this stuff up.
pic.twitter.com/zkswL8XPwe
London, England protesting “No Kings” in coordination with American protests.— Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 28, 2026
Oh the irony😂😂pic.twitter.com/Uk28zYp9HS
The same lefties who cheered when President Biden tried to decree a whole new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth hyperventilating about Trump being an authoritarian "King" is rich indeed.
March 28, 2026
Bingo!
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