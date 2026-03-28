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CAN'T Make It Up! 'Country That Literally Has a King Is Protesting Against America Who Doesn’t'

Doug P. | 1:26 PM on March 28, 2026
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We've reached yet another day where Democrats express their outrage over a president who won every single swing state and the popular vote by protesting against something that doesn't even exist: A "King" of the United States. 

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Old white liberals really need a new hobby.

However, these "No Kings" events aren't only happening in the U.S. This is the scene from London today:

Um... who wants to tell them?

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We can't help but wonder if King Charles will be attending the "No Kings" protest in London: 

The same lefties who cheered when President Biden tried to decree a whole new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth hyperventilating about Trump being an authoritarian "King" is rich indeed. 

Bingo!

*****

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