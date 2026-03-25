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Here's Springsteen Promoting US Tour Fighting Authoritarian Admin (While Trump Does NOTHING to Stop It)

Doug P. | 5:18 PM on March 25, 2026
Twitter

As we told you earlier, Bruce Springsteen will join Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez and Jane Fonda at a "No Kings" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota this weekend to combine Octogenarian-Palooza and Boomer-Fest into one event during which they'll stand up to "the man." That "man" is President Donald Trump, who will do nothing to put a stop to these lefties' pretending to live in an authoritarian country -- not that they won't pretend otherwise. 

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But wait, it gets worse. Springsteen will also have a subsequent concert tour to slam this country's leadership as authoritarian, something that is of course allowed to happen all the time in actual dictatorships. 

Here's that announcement: 

Look at that bunch -- they actually think they're doing something stunning and brave. 

That's "authoritarianism," according to dingbat lefty entertainers. And since when did enforcing federal immigration laws become so awful? It's not as if most illegals will be able to afford a ticket to a Springsteen show. 

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Sort of like how Bernie and AOC "fight the oligarchy" one private jet ride at a time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and lefty entertainers like Springsteen are putting out cringe-tastic videos to try and make sure that doesn't happen.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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