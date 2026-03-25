Fighting the Power … After Naptime: Springsteen Joins Bernie and Jane Fonda for Senior Discount Uprising

The kids are getting together and doing really punk rock things like fighting the power and our overlords ... or something. Never mind this group of people are all past their retirement years and mega millionaires. Fight the power, man!

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Bruce Springsteen will join Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Bernie Sanders at a No Kings rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend.



His appearance comes ahead of the kick-off of his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour. https://t.co/YFzoBmvQpH — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 24, 2026

Springsteen is the youngest person on this bill — he’s 76. Sanders is the second youngest. He’s 84. https://t.co/CwhZFMOS60 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 25, 2026

Ok, Boomers!

Appearance sponsored by Geritol and local funeral homes. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 25, 2026

Don't break a hip while you're raging against the machine.

No thrones, but lift chairs are acceptable — David Dudrick (@DavidDudrick) March 25, 2026

Don't leave home without your Life Alert!

The Defibrilator Tour? Broken Hip Tour? Ancient Musicians Tour? Rich Performers Cosplaying Tour? — Haz (@Michael_Haz) March 25, 2026

The 'Old as Methuselah' Coalition?

Joan Baez and Jane Fonda...tell me this is an aged hippie cult pining for the glory days of the Viet Nam era without telling me that. — DesertAIP (@DesertAIP) March 25, 2026

Jane is pining for the days when everyone hated her for her political opinions. You can get there again, Jane!

I hope they make sure there's enough Metamucil to go around. 😏🙄😑 — Denis_L_Grey (@denisgrey_64) March 25, 2026

Hopefully, they'll have booths were participants can get their blood pressure taken and get fitted for orthotics for their shoes.

They should contract Visiting Angels home care to be on stand by during this rally. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) March 25, 2026

The last hurrahs of the Hippie Generation.



Massively rich people who like to pretend they are Marxists. — Unconventionally Conventional (@UnconConven) March 25, 2026

They're not pretending.

Is it being put on by AARP or something? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 25, 2026

Participants will be bussed in from local assisted living centers.

No Gerontocracy — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) March 25, 2026

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Too late for that.

Jitterbug phones are buzzing in all corners of the Twin Cities. — William Berndt (@WilliamBerndt) March 25, 2026

Oh how we romanticize the ‘60’s!🤣🤣🤣 — Teresa (@tsopes01) March 25, 2026

Now list them by IQ in descending order. — diss right (@Diss_Right) March 25, 2026

Not one of them in the triple digits.

Bring in the adult diapers! — Maureen Moore ☧ (@McnameeMoore) March 25, 2026

Geriatrock 🎸🎶 pic.twitter.com/kntrs9CN4l — where there’s a WiLL There’s a WaVe (@WhereWave) March 25, 2026

The old geezer tour https://t.co/33Wq697m9g — Tammy Ingram (@TammyIngram1) March 25, 2026

Hopefully, the venue has plenty of handicapped parking.

Sounds like a chance for them to relive their hippie days…. https://t.co/mRbvt3ZDKZ — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) March 25, 2026

That sounds awful.

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