New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death
John Brennan's Comment About Whose Word He's Taking for US-Iran War Truth Doesn't...
We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet...
Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and...
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from...
Dem Senate Hopeful El-Sayed Says Statement Against Terror Plot Was a 'Risk' —...
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off...
VIP
Homeward Bound In Real Life: This Wonderful Dog Story on X Made My...
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’...
VIP
CNN Says Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Is Facing ‘New Scrutiny’ Over Art and Social...
Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border
MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms
Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They...
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as...

Fighting the Power … After Naptime: Springsteen Joins Bernie and Jane Fonda for Senior Discount Uprising

justmindy
justmindy | 9:51 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam

The kids are getting together and doing really punk rock things like fighting the power and our overlords ... or something. Never mind this group of people are all past their retirement years and mega millionaires. Fight the power, man!

Advertisement

Ok, Boomers!

Don't break a hip while you're raging against the machine.

Don't leave home without your Life Alert!

The 'Old as Methuselah' Coalition? 

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Advertisement

Jane is pining for the days when everyone hated her for her political opinions. You can get there again, Jane!

Hopefully, they'll have booths were participants can get their blood pressure taken and get fitted for orthotics for their shoes. 

They're not pretending.

Participants will be bussed in from local assisted living centers.

Advertisement

Too late for that.

Not one of them in the triple digits.

Hopefully, the venue has plenty of handicapped parking.

That sounds awful.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS MINNESOTA MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
John Brennan's Comment About Whose Word He's Taking for US-Iran War Truth Doesn't Surprise Anybody
Doug P.
We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS)
Doug P.
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from His Side
justmindy
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base justmindy
Advertisement