Boom! Brit Hume Obliterates Media (and Dem) Narrative That US Is Losing in Iran

When it comes to Operation Epic Fury that is continuing in Iran, the terrorist regime has no better propagandist friends than many in the U.S. media (along with a lot of congressional Democrats of course).

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Lately they've been getting rightly called out:

🚨 NEW: Jesse Watters TORCHES liberal media: “If you change the channel, you’d think we lost the war in Iran.”



Mainstream media “has turned into Iranian state TV. If it was up to them, we wouldn’t have fired a shot at the Ayatollah until his finger was this close to the big red… pic.twitter.com/KnuSPcBDSQ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 6, 2026

Bill O’Reilly says the quiet part out loud about the media’s coverage of the Iran conflict:



“They want America to lose.”



O’REILLY: “Right now the press id doing everything it can to root for Iran.”



“The press is actually rooting for Iran.”



CUOMO: “When you say Iran, you mean… pic.twitter.com/DQctH0SMKO — Overton (@overton_news) March 5, 2026

That's what made this segment from CNN's Jake Tapper so comical:

TAPPER: “Every reporter that I know wants the United States to succeed in every way, and the way that reporters help that happen is by asking questions of people in power and not blindly cheering on leaders who take the nation to war.” pic.twitter.com/KtfZYSnBJU — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 15, 2026

The only thing the lib media wants to "succeed" is the effort to turn everything Trump does into a loss for this administration, and in the process they're providing a morale boost for the terrorist regime while doing the opposite for our own servicemembers.

Brit Hume has dismantled the media and Dem talking points about the U.S. losing.

Watch:

Brit Hume calmly and irrefutably takes on MSMedia’s narrative that we’re losing the war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/PQP9ZWLf7v — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) March 17, 2026

If the tables were turned, in no world would anybody be referring to what's happening as a stalemate. But we don't expect the lefty media to stop sounding like cheerleaders for the Iranian regime. Their TDS won't allow it.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while the Dems and media basically root for the terrorist regime.

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