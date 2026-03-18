Zohram Go Blah: Mayor Mamdani Turns St. Patrick's Day into Gaza Grievance Fest
Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers
Permanently Broken: Canada Lights Up CN Tower For ... 'Long COVID Awareness Day'?
VIP
Conan O’Brien Jokes That at Least in Britain, They Arrest Their Pedophiles
TIME Lists Some of the Ways the Operation Epic Fury Money Could Have...
Cesar Chavez Too 'Problematic' Even for the Left? UFW Ditches Founder Amid Sexual...
Proposed Rule Could Ban Trump From Major International Events, Including the Olympics
Warner Goes From Calling Kent Dangerous to High-Fiving His Resignation – TDS Strikes...
VIP
Hearing a 27-Year-Old Mom Say She Feels Nothing for Her Baby Broke Me—Because...
Cato Director: Immigrants Reduce Crime Rates, So You’re Less Likely to Be a...
Talarico Goes Full Vegan: Because Nothing Screams 'Elect Me' Like Banning Brisket in...
California’s First Partner Says Don’t Listen to Bullies Like President Trump
Fairfax Schools Releases Worthless Statement Regarding Illegal Who Groped a Dozen Girls
Governor Newsom's Press Office Gets Ratioed INTO THE SUN by Nick Shirley (and...

Boom! Brit Hume Obliterates Media (and Dem) Narrative That US Is Losing in Iran

Doug P. | 9:45 AM on March 18, 2026
Twitter

When it comes to Operation Epic Fury that is continuing in Iran, the terrorist regime has no better propagandist friends than many in the U.S. media (along with a lot of congressional Democrats of course). 

Advertisement

Lately they've been getting rightly called out: 

That's what made this segment from CNN's Jake Tapper so comical:

Recommended

Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers
Gordon K
Advertisement

The only thing the lib media wants to "succeed" is the effort to turn everything Trump does into a loss for this administration, and in the process they're providing a morale boost for the terrorist regime while doing the opposite for our own servicemembers. 

Brit Hume has dismantled the media and Dem talking points about the U.S. losing. 

Watch:

If the tables were turned, in no world would anybody be referring to what's happening as a stalemate. But we don't expect the lefty media to stop sounding like cheerleaders for the Iranian regime. Their TDS won't allow it. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while the Dems and media basically root for the terrorist regime.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers
Gordon K
Governor Newsom's Press Office Gets Ratioed INTO THE SUN by Nick Shirley (and Many Others)
Grateful Calvin
Permanently Broken: Canada Lights Up CN Tower For ... 'Long COVID Awareness Day'?
Grateful Calvin
Proposed Rule Could Ban Trump From Major International Events, Including the Olympics
Brett T.
Fairfax Schools Releases Worthless Statement Regarding Illegal Who Groped a Dozen Girls
Brett T.
Cato Director: Immigrants Reduce Crime Rates, So You’re Less Likely to Be a Crime Victim
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers Gordon K
Advertisement