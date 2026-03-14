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Iranian Official Telling Trump His Demands for Ending the War Is 'Sounding Like a Senate Democrat'

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

When the Dems see this offer from a senior Iranian official (who may or may not still have oxygen privileges) they will definitely agree to it, but unfortunately for the regime they aren't the ones making the calls. 

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Here are some of the terms that are on the table from Iran (according to this official) to make them consider ending the war -- as if they're on the offensive or have any say in the matter: 

Have they considered having Sen. Chris Murphy come and negotiate on their behalf? But that does sound familiar...

Exactly! Maybe the remaining regime officials actually think they're winning because they only follow Sen. Chris Murphy on X. 

Also the Senate Democrats (minus Fetterman) would have surrendered already. 

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The regime is finding out the hard way that the U.S. president does not have a "D" after his name nor are the Senate Dems making the calls related to this operation. 

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Democrats are melting down because of it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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