Iranian Official Telling Trump His Demands for Ending the War Is 'Sounding Like a Senate Democrat'

When the Dems see this offer from a senior Iranian official (who may or may not still have oxygen privileges) they will definitely agree to it, but unfortunately for the regime they aren't the ones making the calls.

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Here are some of the terms that are on the table from Iran (according to this official) to make them consider ending the war -- as if they're on the offensive or have any say in the matter:

Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee: We will consider ending the war only when, first, we receive full compensation for all our damages from the United States, and second, we obtain a 100% guarantee for the future.. US withdraws from the Persian Gulfpic.twitter.com/rDTQpOYC45 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 14, 2026

Have they considered having Sen. Chris Murphy come and negotiate on their behalf? But that does sound familiar...

He's sounding like a Senate Democrat. https://t.co/V9v6YCsJP9 — JWF (@JammieWF) March 14, 2026

Exactly! Maybe the remaining regime officials actually think they're winning because they only follow Sen. Chris Murphy on X.

Also the Senate Democrats (minus Fetterman) would have surrendered already.

Reporter: Your team is down 56-0 at half-time. What is your plan for the 2nd half?



Coach: We will allow the other team to admit defeat and leave before we humiliate them on the field, but first they have to apologize to us and give us their first round draft pick next year. https://t.co/pByUNJBsHj — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 14, 2026

Did someone tell him President Trump doesn’t send pallets of cash like President Obama?



What are these guys’ coordinates? https://t.co/JQWz8Di9dY — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwoodx) March 14, 2026

The regime is finding out the hard way that the U.S. president does not have a "D" after his name nor are the Senate Dems making the calls related to this operation.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Democrats are melting down because of it.

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