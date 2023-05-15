Everybody knows by now that when right-wing protesters shut down official government proceedings Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) describe it as an “insurrection” and the worst thing since the Civil War. When left-wing activists shut down official government proceedings Democrats such as Sen. Chris Murphy applaud them as heroically saving “democracy.”

Murphy was at it again yesterday, and imagine if a Republican threatened a “popular revolt” against a branch of government:

That sounds like a threat to our cherished norms and institutions.

“A court that’s already pretty illegitimate is going to be in full crisis mode.” Why? Because Democrats are going to be crying about something again?

Dems like Murphy consider anything the Democrats don’t control to be “illegitimate.”

Did Chuck Todd ask Murphy why the Democrats didn’t do whatever he claims will help stop mass shootings while his party controlled the White House and all of Congress during Biden’s first two years in office?

Further sowing division and inciting violence is exactly the point of that kind of rhetoric.

Alternate headline if Murphy was a Republican and the Supreme Court had a liberal majority:

***

