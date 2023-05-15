Everybody knows by now that when right-wing protesters shut down official government proceedings Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) describe it as an “insurrection” and the worst thing since the Civil War. When left-wing activists shut down official government proceedings Democrats such as Sen. Chris Murphy applaud them as heroically saving “democracy.”

Murphy was at it again yesterday, and imagine if a Republican threatened a “popular revolt” against a branch of government:

Sen. ⁦@ChrisMurphyCT⁩: “If SCOTUS eventually says states or Congress can’t pass universal background checks or can’t take these weapons off the streets … there’s going to be a popular revolt … A court that’s already pretty illegitimate is going to be in full crisis mode.” pic.twitter.com/C0tFtPorXb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 15, 2023

That sounds like a threat to our cherished norms and institutions.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: "There's gonna be a popular revolt" if the Supreme Court finds "universal background checks" or assault weapons bans are unconstitutional pic.twitter.com/1bBZDmFFsd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2023

“A court that’s already pretty illegitimate is going to be in full crisis mode.” Why? Because Democrats are going to be crying about something again?

In other words… The SCOTUS is illegitimate only because it leans conservative… — coonjc (@coonjc) May 15, 2023

Dems like Murphy consider anything the Democrats don’t control to be “illegitimate.”

Maybe somebody should tell Democrats that the court isn’t a popularity contest. They interpret the Constitution and it’s not their fault if Congress can’t pass laws that follow the constitution. https://t.co/VkwS6GC4CK — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 15, 2023

Did Chuck Todd ask Murphy why the Democrats didn’t do whatever he claims will help stop mass shootings while his party controlled the White House and all of Congress during Biden’s first two years in office?

Chris Murphy once again referring to the Judicial Branch of the US Government as “illegitimate.” He’s making a habit of this. This rhetoric is dangerous, serving only to sow further division and incite violence when the Court’s legal rulings don’t agree with his personal opinion. https://t.co/nBtArVscHL — Michael Grant (@MikeGrant262) May 15, 2023

Further sowing division and inciting violence is exactly the point of that kind of rhetoric.

A Crapload of Dog Whistling going on here. Where's the outrage of Stoking Violence?!? https://t.co/T1i3dLEVmb — Ken Williams 🇺🇸 American Ultra (@KenShow941) May 15, 2023

Alternate headline if Murphy was a Republican and the Supreme Court had a liberal majority:

Insurrectionist senator issues veiled threat against Supreme Court. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) May 14, 2023

