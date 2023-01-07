It took 15 ballots over the course of multiple days, but eventually Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was voted in as the next Speaker of the House (Nancy Pelosi left the gavel behind for McCarthy but no word on if she also included some hot stock tips).

The final vote took place well after midnight:

Following a more-chaotic-than-usual conclusion to voting on the 14th failed ballot Friday night, the House of Representatives finally elected House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House on the 15th ballot in the early morning hours just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. For McCarthy to finally win, GOP leadership convinced enough holdout members to change their votes to “present” for the 15th ballot after the 14th round failed. The final total on the 15th ballot: 216 votes for McCarthy, 212 votes for Jeffries, and 5 “present” votes.

It didn’t take even a few minutes after the final vote for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to congratulate McCarthy and remind him that he is looking forward to continued aid:

Congratulations to @GOPLeader on his election as the Speaker of 🇺🇸 House of Representatives. U.S. support in all fields has been vital for 🇺🇦’s success on the battlefield. We’re counting on your continued support and further U.S. assistance to bring our common victory closer. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 7, 2023

Wow, Zelenskyy was certainly closely monitoring that vote.

Boy it didn’t take long for Zelensky to introduce himself to the new speaker. https://t.co/EPAbOQfFxS — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) January 7, 2023

He was definitely watching with great interest.

Dude, take a break. We just passed $45 billion for Ukraine. https://t.co/R74DnHGN41 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 7, 2023

Maybe it’s already gone. Who knows.

Mhm. But if he adheres to the concessions made, your cash cow is retired. — Proud Woman (@ProudWoman_4) January 7, 2023

I don't blame you for trying to get as much money out of us as possible, but you should not count on our continued support and even if you win, it won't be our common victory. I hope you win, but that's ultimately an issue for you, not for us. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 7, 2023

Is America running #Ukraine’s government, or is it the other way around? 🇺🇸 🤔 https://t.co/cPOUKIcXZF — Lori Spencer (@RealLoriSpencer) January 7, 2023

It really makes you wonder.

