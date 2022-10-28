Late on election night a week from Tuesday (or early Wednesday morning) we’ll know the results of the many midterm elections taking place around the country. Well, in the case of Pennsylvania, it might take longer:

The results of Pennsylvania’s midterm elections could take “days” to tabulate, a state official said Wednesday. Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman told NBC’s Chuck Todd that because of a state law restricting when mail-in ballots can begin to be counted, official results for pivotal races for the US Senate and the Governor’s Mansion will not be available on election night. “Days, and it’s hard to estimate,” Chapman told Todd on “Meet the Press NOW” when asked how long it could take to declare a winner in a race that could decide which party controls the Senate.

“The best we can do is just manage expectations and let voters know that election officials need to do their job,” Chapman said, adding that “delays in results does not mean anything bad is happening.”

Gee, haven’t we seen this movie before?

But when it’s all said and done, Real Clear Politics’ current projections with the midterms just around the corner are as follows:

10 days out, here are the RCP Projections for 2022: House: GOP +30.5https://t.co/3GPzjFfpox Senate: GOP +3https://t.co/IiqbcJa4p3 Governors: GOP +3https://t.co/jgObqZyor7 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 28, 2022

Incidentally, the historical average for midterm elections going back to 1934 has the president's party losing 28 House seats and four Senate seats…..https://t.co/ctSMaUdXvB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 28, 2022

This particular midterm feels a bit different than others in recent memory.

Keep voting red and take no chances https://t.co/e05m3NwYDG — John Van (@JohnVan09899744) October 28, 2022

Ummm, MIGov in play or more? https://t.co/vxmfyNrtE8 — SFL Commissioner (@sflone) October 28, 2022

RCP currently projects the Michigan governor’s race as a “GOP pick-up.”

If Reiner’s having a meltdown on election night that’ll mean something good is happening.

