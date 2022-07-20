Well, judging from this local news segment that Libs of TikTok has shared, the “woke” stuff is making its way from national media into local media outlets.

Have you ever been concerned about proper pronoun usage in the workplace? Neither have we, but just in case here’s a handy-dandy guide on how not to offend somebody likely to be offended no matter what you say:

It’s real, and it’s spectacular(ly facepalm-worthy):

Trending

Is local media going to rush headlong into an effort to ruin their credibility along with the national media?

“Journalism” is doing its best to hasten the demise.

It’s impossible to tell the difference between real life and parody anymore.

***

Related:

Libs of TikTok finds a girl who’d get pregnant just to have the abortion

NSFW: Libs of TikTok presents video from another ‘family-friendly’ drag show

SHOCKA: Libs of TikTok BUSTS Twitter employees with leaked screenshots debating whether or not to BAN them (while bragging about banning Trump)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: LGBTQpronouns