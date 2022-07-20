Well, judging from this local news segment that Libs of TikTok has shared, the “woke” stuff is making its way from national media into local media outlets.

Have you ever been concerned about proper pronoun usage in the workplace? Neither have we, but just in case here’s a handy-dandy guide on how not to offend somebody likely to be offended no matter what you say:

This is a real segment that a news station aired today in New Mexico pic.twitter.com/KP80p9SAGP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2022

It’s real, and it’s spectacular(ly facepalm-worthy):

Navigating proper pronoun usage in the workplace can be tricky but being aware of it can be essential to maintaining respect between you and your co-workers. Local HR expert Heather Talamante joined @ColtonShone to discuss this. https://t.co/c6CiNa8s8V — KOB 4 (@KOB4) July 20, 2022

Is local media going to rush headlong into an effort to ruin their credibility along with the national media?

Easy way to lose respect in one of the few corners of the media where Americans aren't universally distrustful of journalists https://t.co/wITqjiRYeg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 20, 2022

“Journalism” is doing its best to hasten the demise.

This has to be a joke, surely — Cían🇮🇪 (@amberleafloyal) July 20, 2022

It’s impossible to tell the difference between real life and parody anymore.

