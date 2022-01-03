Earlier today, CNN reported about a “new study” that came as a revelation to no one: “People who are overweight or obese are at a much higher risk of much more severe disease and even death from Covid-19.”

However, when it comes to what should be your top New Year resolution, exercise and a healthy diet are among the things that are lower priority than — you guessed it — getting vaccinated. In the animation they literally cross out “eating healthier” and “exercise regularly”:

We’ve reached PEAK Covid-era government:

They’re giving away the game just a bit.

