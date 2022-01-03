Earlier today, CNN reported about a “new study” that came as a revelation to no one: “People who are overweight or obese are at a much higher risk of much more severe disease and even death from Covid-19.”

However, when it comes to what should be your top New Year resolution, exercise and a healthy diet are among the things that are lower priority than — you guessed it — getting vaccinated. In the animation they literally cross out “eating healthier” and “exercise regularly”:

This year, set a goal that will not only improve your family's health, but can also be accomplished easily and quickly: getting your keiki vaccinated against COVID-19! https://t.co/SPqr0TqUeM#HiGotVaccinated pic.twitter.com/QSrX8RvEsE — Hawaii State Department of Health (@HawaiiDOH) January 1, 2022

We’ve reached PEAK Covid-era government:

Blue state health departments straight up telling people NOT to exercise or eat healthy… WHAT https://t.co/C8AImgXxnI — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

This can't be real. — Turd Ferguson (@TurdF3rg) January 3, 2022

Is this a real government account? I’m usually not the type of person to be surprised by their depravity – but it’s real. They are completely removing the veil. Watch this animation. https://t.co/BAQCdSDFQo — Daniel Francisco (NJ CD 4) (@DFrancisco7) January 3, 2022

They’re giving away the game just a bit.

CNN admits obesity is a major risk factor for COVID. Hawaii: Eating healthy and exercising is for chumps. https://t.co/zA2PH3nbHx — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) January 3, 2022

They want us poor, fat and lazy but vaxxed with boosters indefinitely. They are literally saying the quiet part out loud. Stand up folks! https://t.co/2Vdr2CeaJ9 — J♥❤♥ 🇺🇸 (@jennnloveslove) January 3, 2022

It would have been so easy to suggest doing all 4 of those things but instead you encouraged people to be fat, lazy and poor. — BJF (@break_for_it) January 3, 2022

This is a real tweet from the Hawaii Department of Health. There simply aren't words… https://t.co/aHKrO4YGZb — Gus Griffen (@touchandtank) January 3, 2022

