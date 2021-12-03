During President Biden’s spin session today following another jobs report showing “unexpectedly” bad news, people noticed that he didn’t sound well at all:

Joe Biden’s voice alarmingly hoarse this morning — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 3, 2021

Biden was coughing frequently as well. Something was definitely a little off:

try to listen to this without wincing. pic.twitter.com/Y2LctHxVf1 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 3, 2021

Joe Biden sounds like he's in worse shape than the economy. pic.twitter.com/gjN1oMG3aL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

At the end of his remarks, Biden explained why he sounds so bad, insisting that he’s Covid tested daily while putting the blame on his grandson:

Joe Biden is asked why he sounds so sick: "I have a 1 & 1/2-year-old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop. He'd be kissing my, anyway…But it’s just a cold." pic.twitter.com/rZPbYNBBAc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

Ah, OK then.

Can he not be weird for one damn day https://t.co/eFNfxgPrXO — Travis (@tpTX27) December 3, 2021

For some reason Biden likes to wear a mask when he’s feeling well but not when he’s admittedly sick:

Biden answering questions: "We do require for travel, we're going to continue to require, that people have masks on, masks on, and in public places, and federal buildings." Biden less than 2 minutes later after coughing multiple times and even conceding he was sick with a cold: pic.twitter.com/2F5O08Kori — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) December 3, 2021

Science!

