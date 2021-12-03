During President Biden’s spin session today following another jobs report showing “unexpectedly” bad news, people noticed that he didn’t sound well at all:
Joe Biden’s voice alarmingly hoarse this morning
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 3, 2021
Biden was coughing frequently as well. Something was definitely a little off:
try to listen to this without wincing. pic.twitter.com/Y2LctHxVf1
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 3, 2021
What's going on with Biden's voice? pic.twitter.com/ydvEpDlJiF
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021
Joe Biden sounds like he's in worse shape than the economy. pic.twitter.com/gjN1oMG3aL
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021
At the end of his remarks, Biden explained why he sounds so bad, insisting that he’s Covid tested daily while putting the blame on his grandson:
Joe Biden is asked why he sounds so sick:
"I have a 1 & 1/2-year-old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop. He'd be kissing my, anyway…But it’s just a cold." pic.twitter.com/rZPbYNBBAc
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021
Ah, OK then.
Can he not be weird for one damn day https://t.co/eFNfxgPrXO
— Travis (@tpTX27) December 3, 2021
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) December 3, 2021
Mask up, Brandon. https://t.co/ztAh85MmOt
— Doug Ibendahl (@DougIbendahl) December 3, 2021
For some reason Biden likes to wear a mask when he’s feeling well but not when he’s admittedly sick:
Biden answering questions: "We do require for travel, we're going to continue to require, that people have masks on, masks on, and in public places, and federal buildings."
Biden less than 2 minutes later after coughing multiple times and even conceding he was sick with a cold: pic.twitter.com/2F5O08Kori
— Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) December 3, 2021
Science!