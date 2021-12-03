During President Biden’s spin session today following another jobs report showing “unexpectedly” bad news, people noticed that he didn’t sound well at all:

Biden was coughing frequently as well. Something was definitely a little off:

At the end of his remarks, Biden explained why he sounds so bad, insisting that he’s Covid tested daily while putting the blame on his grandson:

Ah, OK then.

For some reason Biden likes to wear a mask when he’s feeling well but not when he’s admittedly sick:

Science!

