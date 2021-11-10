President Biden delivered some remarks in Baltimore, Maryland today at an event designed to show that the White House is taking action to tackle supply chain problems. During the event, Biden asked if Americans ever thought they’d be paying this much for gasoline. But just to let everybody know it’s our ignorance and not his administration’s incompetence (or intentional actions), Biden said this today:

“Frankly, not a lot of people have a clear understanding … about how a supply chain works…” says Joe Biden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 10, 2021

But the president’s speech took an optimistic turn when he reminded everybody of the ironic upside to the supply chain issues:

“The irony is people have more money,” says Biden after trying to explain the supply chain problems — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 10, 2021

Yep, that’s what he said:

Does this sound like a man who understands basic economics? pic.twitter.com/i8CFvVJmnf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2021

“You all got checks.” Maybe, but not as much as the checks this administration’s going to give to some illegal immigrants.

Who on EARTH told him to say these things? They just keep digging. https://t.co/F2oW5GLctG — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) November 10, 2021

Also, Biden said he’s been assured the shelves will be stocked for the holidays:

Biden says that he's received assurances that shelves will be stocked for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/MH5Mwjt2wy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

Ok, but how much more will the things people buy cost than before?

