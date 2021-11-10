President Biden delivered some remarks in Baltimore, Maryland today at an event designed to show that the White House is taking action to tackle supply chain problems. During the event, Biden asked if Americans ever thought they’d be paying this much for gasoline. But just to let everybody know it’s our ignorance and not his administration’s incompetence (or intentional actions), Biden said this today:

But the president’s speech took an optimistic turn when he reminded everybody of the ironic upside to the supply chain issues:

Yep, that’s what he said:

“You all got checks.” Maybe, but not as much as the checks this administration’s going to give to some illegal immigrants.

Also, Biden said he’s been assured the shelves will be stocked for the holidays:

Ok, but how much more will the things people buy cost than before?

