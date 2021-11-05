This evening, President Biden delayed departing for his Delaware beach house that will soon be underwater because of climate change to see if his pair of “Build Back Better” bills would be voted on in the House:

Biden can go ahead and leave for Delaware now, because Nancy Pelosi just said this:

In other words:

The Hill’s Joe Concha, somewhat in jest (but perhaps somewhat not), spelled out where this might be headed as far as the timeline goes:

Democrats taking some big losses in Tuesday’s elections can’t have helped when it comes to getting more “on the fence” House Dems to support the bills.

And how far will that can be kicked?

