This evening, President Biden delayed departing for his Delaware beach house that will soon be underwater because of climate change to see if his pair of “Build Back Better” bills would be voted on in the House:

As his agenda flails in the House, Biden won’t leave for weekend in Rehoboth until at least 6 p.m. – the White House has called a “dinner lid” until then, per pooler @KannoYoungs — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 5, 2021

Biden can go ahead and leave for Delaware now, because Nancy Pelosi just said this:

.@SpeakerPelosi: We had hoped to be able to bring both bills to the floor today. Some members want more clarification or validation of numbers…we honored that request…Today we hope to pass the BIF & also the rule on Build Back Better with the idea of, before Thanksgiving…" pic.twitter.com/HgNzOI2akn — CSPAN (@cspan) November 5, 2021

In other words:

Pelosi doesn’t have the votes. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 5, 2021

The Hill’s Joe Concha, somewhat in jest (but perhaps somewhat not), spelled out where this might be headed as far as the timeline goes:

Before the end of September. Before Halloween. Before Thanksgiving. We’ll be writing “Before Easter” before ya know it… https://t.co/IFZY75NJjo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 5, 2021

Democrats taking some big losses in Tuesday’s elections can’t have helped when it comes to getting more “on the fence” House Dems to support the bills.

15 days to pass the bill — ADE (@ADE4Score) November 5, 2021

Can is flying down the road https://t.co/brc2lskmNd — Bre 4 the ‘Boys 🏈✭ ✭ ✭ 🇺🇸 (@2020Bre) November 5, 2021

And how far will that can be kicked?