American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has in recent weeks made some desperate attempts to blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans for parents turning to private schools in increasingly large numbers. Weingarten has also made quite a statement on school choice, albeit completely unintentional. Here it is:

This parent chooses to drive her students to a school district that has a mask mandate. Masks save lives and limit the spread of #COVID https://t.co/qELdrpuweU — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 4, 2021

Oh, really? OK then!

so now you support school choice? — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2021

Randi Weingarten comes out in favor of school choice. https://t.co/NrSTyn7P7P — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 5, 2021

Wow, that’s really helpful of Weingarten.

Hooray for school choice! — hepbot (@hepbot) October 5, 2021

The prez of the most powerful teachers union in the country just endorsed #SchoolChoice. @rweingarten we can use more warriors in this fight…call me! https://t.co/s8mUKDU1m5 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 5, 2021

Top School Unionista accidentally endorses school choice out of ignorance https://t.co/88dHazfqjB — Sierra Bravo (@NWInfidel) October 5, 2021

I agree with Randi Weingarten that we should make it easier for parents to choose their children’s school. https://t.co/V1w6mdJf1q — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 5, 2021

Weird endorsement of school choice but OKAY! — SomeGuy (@buginmyeye) October 5, 2021

Here for the endorsement of school choice and the ratio https://t.co/llNgWSlY5f — NanoChad (@nano_chad) October 5, 2021

Parent chooses a school? Like some kind of… school choice? https://t.co/5Oq3qHKheh — Andy Craig (@AndrewRCraig) October 5, 2021

School choice is a wonderful thing! Looks like even the teachers unions are noticing that. — Zachary Lee (@Zachary_R_Lee) October 5, 2021

This is definitely not going how you thought it would is it? — Mike Barry (@mikebarry2) October 5, 2021

This isn’t the first time Weingarten has accidentally endorsed school choice.