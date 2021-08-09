In just the last few weeks and months we’ve seen people pouring across the border in record numbers, many of which tested positive for Covid-19. There’s also been Lollapalooza, Obama’s big birthday bash, and of course the Sturgis rally is coming up. Guess which of all these was the focus of Chuck Todd and Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Dr. Fauci chastises those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: You’re going to get to do that in the future, but let's get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on." pic.twitter.com/ifb6tVdMgg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2021

Not surprisingly, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody asking Fauci about things like Obama’s big birthday bash (though perhaps the doctor would agree that those attendees were “sophisticated” enough to avoid viral spread).

Now do lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/9cRYQFVTuu — Dave Hollon (@DaveHollon) August 8, 2021

Lollapalooza was an alt-right conspiracy theory, I guess. pic.twitter.com/PzUgVpA6Go — A Real Person (@CAsimulation10) August 8, 2021

If only the attendees of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were American royalty like Barack Obama, or granted a deferment by a Democratic mayor to attend Lollapalooza, then the Eye of Fauci would ignore them. https://t.co/KeMEDWgDU9 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) August 9, 2021

Did Fauci say anything about, yeah, Lollapalooza, or Provincetown, or Springsteen or the riots etc etc etc. https://t.co/nbf2azjG46 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 9, 2021

"How did the virus get political?" – wonders journalists and public health officials who only focus on the behavior of their political enemies. https://t.co/9NWNRBRWkd — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 9, 2021

They couldn’t be more predictable.

They didn’t have invites to Martha’s Vineyard I’m assuming https://t.co/fGSipwZjb1 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 9, 2021

Frankly we’re a bit surprised Fauci didn’t get an invite (as far as we know).