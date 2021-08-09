In just the last few weeks and months we’ve seen people pouring across the border in record numbers, many of which tested positive for Covid-19. There’s also been Lollapalooza, Obama’s big birthday bash, and of course the Sturgis rally is coming up. Guess which of all these was the focus of Chuck Todd and Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Not surprisingly, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody asking Fauci about things like Obama’s big birthday bash (though perhaps the doctor would agree that those attendees were “sophisticated” enough to avoid viral spread).

They couldn’t be more predictable.

Frankly we’re a bit surprised Fauci didn’t get an invite (as far as we know).

