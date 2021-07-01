Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is having a heckuva week. First she made a laughable claim about crime in Chicago, which earned some criticism. Speaking of criticism, Lightfoot has said that only about one percent of the criticism she receives is perhaps based in reality — the other 99 percent is centered around racism and/or sexism:

“Obviously we need to be focused on uniting people as much as we can.” LOL. Riiiight.

