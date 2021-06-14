As we told you earlier, President Biden was asked a question about Republicans which gave him the opportunity to tell some whoppers that aren’t tied to reality.

Biden only took questions from a handful of reporters, and all were pre-selected. Though they had time for a question about Republicans, guess what subject wasn’t broached:

And either the reporters didn’t want to go there, or the Biden team made it clear they wouldn’t take any related questions:

The MSM are nothing if not completely predictable.

