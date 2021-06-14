As we told you earlier, President Biden was asked a question about Republicans which gave him the opportunity to tell some whoppers that aren’t tied to reality.

Biden only took questions from a handful of reporters, and all were pre-selected. Though they had time for a question about Republicans, guess what subject wasn’t broached:

So far every question at this press conference has been about Putin. Yet – for the first time -NATO has named China as a challenge. That seems newsworthy. — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) June 14, 2021

And either the reporters didn’t want to go there, or the Biden team made it clear they wouldn’t take any related questions:

Am I to understand that a Washington Post reporter asked Biden a question about the Republican Party at the NATO conference, but not one about China? https://t.co/eyQvAgreqG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2021

Is a single journalist out there capable of asking Joe Biden what his answer is for when China refuses to cooperate with the WHO and the US in the COVID-19 investigation. Just one? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2021

He just can't stop badmouthing America. He can't, instead of questions on China, Russia, Iran, those left wing PR machines called the "Media" are Asking about Trump/Republicans.

Cc: @YossiGestetner https://t.co/W2KuyqMD42 — Lazer Rubin (@lazer_rubin) June 14, 2021

No questions about China or the border, just democrat talking points. — DLass (@Wwlasss) June 14, 2021

8 million people dead from COVID. No questions about China’ s involvement — Ottawa1971 (@Ottawa19711) June 14, 2021

The MSM are nothing if not completely predictable.