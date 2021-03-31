President Biden and the Democrats are proposing new gun control laws with the assistance of helpful media, but Jesse Kelly wants everybody to remember something as another batch of firearm claims make the rounds:

Always remember that these are the people trying to determine what weapons you’re allowed to own. pic.twitter.com/EH8RpZ8mJg — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 31, 2021

And remember, that actually happened!

This is so insane that I had to ask @seanmdav to remind me if it was real or one of the jokes about the original USA Today modification. 100% real. Amazing. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 31, 2021

100% real. And resulted in one of the funniest meme dumps ever. Glorious day. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 31, 2021

The ensuing mockery avalanche was perhaps the biggest we’ve ever seen.

My preferred attachment . . . the deadly Corgi pic.twitter.com/qcbaUdBlez — Μεθυσμένος κάκτος (@DrunkKaktos) March 31, 2021

The media continue to prove their ignorance on the issue of firearms on an almost daily basis.