Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced yesterday that he was ending Covid-19 related mandates in the state, and Democrats immediately and not unexpectedly slammed the decision. Beto O’Rourke is also among the Democrats being critical, except he claims Gov. Abbott is willingly letting people die for political gain:

.@BetoORourke on Texas dropping its mask mandate: “Not hyperbole” for me to accuse @GregAbbott_TX of intentionally “sacrificing the lives of our fellow Texans … for political gain” pic.twitter.com/DVP1kK84vZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2021

Beto works in his requisite “death cult” talking point: "It’s hard to escape the conclusion that it’s also a cult of death … You have folks literally upending civilization as we know it." pic.twitter.com/RSXlzZAbzh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2021

Not hyperbole?

When they say “this isn’t hyperbole”, get ready for a tsunami of hyperbole. https://t.co/axrRUEBzb2 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 3, 2021

It never fails.

That's the epitome of hyperbole. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) March 3, 2021

So sick of this line https://t.co/pIj41MUhYI — Zachary Wood (@zachary_wood_) March 3, 2021

“The politician I disagree with is literally trying to kill everybody” has certainly run its course, not that people like O’Rourke are going to let it go.

The accusation of "Politician X is intentionally murdering his constituents to win political favor (elections)" has always baffled me. https://t.co/JHRsVAFrkA — Independent Fact Checker SiggmaK (@Siggmak) March 3, 2021

O’Rourke’s just hoping nobody thinks it through.

They never want it to end, they want you to live in fear forever. Cant wait til Texas turns out like Florida and these idiots have zero leg to stand on. https://t.co/3BS6ZryK5W — Rocky Cersosimo (@rocksauce22) March 3, 2021

You know what endangers lives? Drunk driving. https://t.co/ZiGStmTp8f — Jonathan Duke (@DukeGOP) March 3, 2021

OOF.