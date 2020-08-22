Now that the Democrats’ convention has come to an end, it’s the RNC’s turn. The Republican convention will kick off on Monday, and CNN provided a preview of the list of speakers and a brief description of each. Take a look at how CNN described Nick Sandmann, as spotted by @Cameron_Gray:

Wait, really?

null

“Sued major media outlets”? Yeah, and how’d that turn out, CNN?

Trending

LOL!

Though CNN would love everybody to believe that.

In addition to CNN, Sandmann also has reached a defamation lawsuit settlement with the Washington Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNNick SandmannRepublican Convention