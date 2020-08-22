Now that the Democrats’ convention has come to an end, it’s the RNC’s turn. The Republican convention will kick off on Monday, and CNN provided a preview of the list of speakers and a brief description of each. Take a look at how CNN described Nick Sandmann, as spotted by @Cameron_Gray:

Saturday morning CNN graphic on expected #RNCConvention speakers. Zoom in on the part about Nick Sandmann. What's missing? #FactsFirst #ThisIsCNN pic.twitter.com/WCRcrGngGa — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 22, 2020

Wait, really?

“Sued major media outlets”? Yeah, and how’d that turn out, CNN?

LOL!

He didnt sue the media because the video went viral lol — Antonio (@antoniomantan) August 22, 2020

Though CNN would love everybody to believe that.

“major media outlets” Lmao — Suzanne Elizabeth (@Suz_Eliz69) August 22, 2020

The highest pain CNN employee is missing 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 — Charlie Chambers (@Chambec) August 22, 2020

“major media outlets” Lmao — Suzanne Elizabeth (@Suz_Eliz69) August 22, 2020

Should be "sued and won settlement". — Aaron, brother of Moses 🇨🇦 (@Aaronious65) August 22, 2020

In addition to CNN, Sandmann also has reached a defamation lawsuit settlement with the Washington Post.