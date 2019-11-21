The final impeachment inquiry hearing (for now) has concluded, but not before Rep. Adam Schiff closed the proceedings swinging for the drama fences:

Is Adam Schiff going for an “Oscar” on the “Best dramatic lying”? Category? By the way, those eyes do scare the hell out of me! 😂 — Agustin J Ortiz Jr. (@GatocubanoOrtiz) November 21, 2019

Schiff working on an Oscar….. — Mark Fredericks (@markymarkfred) November 21, 2019

If Schiff gets an Oscar, it might be for this:

Adam Schiff is clearly unstable. The vendetta against President Trump is so obvious. pic.twitter.com/7pQQ75XeaW — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 21, 2019

Here’s how Schiff closed the hearing:

Schiff delivers closing statement for today's impeachment hearing: "There is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes they are above the law…We are better than that!" https://t.co/cPja558vhl pic.twitter.com/EUjBdvAVlJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2019

Dan Bongino and others spotted another massive pile of BS:

It’s difficult not to laugh watching sleazy Adam Schiff try to muster up some fake emotion to sell Americans his line of bullshit during his daily closing-statement story time. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 21, 2019

UNBELIEVABLE! Schiff is openly fabricating quotes again! This dude is incapable of telling the truth. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 21, 2019

Mental illness present as he continues repetitive loop of the false narrative already disproven by his own witnesses. #BIGSTUFF — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) November 21, 2019

I literally lol'd! — CriticalPoint (@CriticalPoint9) November 21, 2019

As for Schiff’s claim that Republicans don’t think Russia tries to meddle in U.S. elections, including in 2016:

Adam Schiff can't help but to mislead Americans yet again in his closing statement for today's impeachment hearing. Republicans DO NOT believe that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 election. We DO believe that @realDonaldTrump

did not collude w/ Russian interference. pic.twitter.com/SoP6JGlycu — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 21, 2019

Schiff says when Republicans use phrase 'Russia hoax,' they are denying Russian interference. Untrue. Obvious fact: When Republicans use phrase, they are referring to accusations, from Schiff and others, that Trump campaign conspired/coordinated with Russia in 2016. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 21, 2019

Here’s something to look forward to:

Looking forward to “Adam Schiff tries to act angry” on the @greggutfeld show — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 21, 2019

We can’t wait!