Every politician tries to relate to people — that’s a job requirement to some degree. However, some politicians are worse at it than others, and/or need to do it more than others. Elizabeth Warren certainly falls into the latter category, so she’s working on that:

New: Warren wipes Harvard from populist pitch. On the trail, she refers to herself as a "teacher" instead of "professor," she asks for "Okies" in the crowd rather than ppl from Mass, when she wears college swag, it's often a Berkshire Comm College hat. https://t.co/emalJZXbnD — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 7, 2019

The authenticity is palpable. *Eye roll*

Warren's pitch is designed to try to rebut "elitism," the heart of Scott Brown's 2012 strategy. A Brown campaign memo put it this way: “Professor Warren is an out-of-touch elitist whose ideas are informed by two decades on the campus of Harvard, but don’t work in the real world.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 7, 2019

Brown went there b/c campaign focus groups found vulnerability: "Some believe she is phony because she doesn’t live in the same world as they do,” the campaign wrote of the focus groups. “Others cite her background as justification of her advocating for the middle class.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 7, 2019

Whether voters ultimately see her as Betsy from Norman, OK or Professor Warren from Cambridge could be the difference for her candidacy, which is why she leans into her up-by-her bootstraps "Okie" biography. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 7, 2019

She seems more authentic already (especially ever since her DNC backfire debacle)!

That ought to help with the authenticity problem… https://t.co/lF32K0huuP — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 7, 2019

My bet is this only comes off as even more inauthentic https://t.co/zRfDMHNTIJ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 7, 2019

Can there be any other outcome with Warren?

Wow Warren trying to hide and fabricate her past It's almost like being a fraud is a pattern for her! https://t.co/V0mguJ2aFA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 7, 2019

We shouldn’t be surprised. She’s been known to pow-wow with other well known liars. pic.twitter.com/NzKJILsgyN — Brandon (@BrandonAJones96) November 7, 2019

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.

