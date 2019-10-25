The funeral service is being held in Baltimore today for Rep. Elijah Cummings. Among those delivering eulogies was Hillary Clinton, who couldn’t help herself:

Hillary Clinton, going with what the crowd clearly saw as an Old Testament burn on Trump in her eulogy for Cummings: "like that old testament Elijah, he stood up against King Ahab and Queen Jezebel" — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 25, 2019

Hillary Clinton just compared Donald and Melania Trump to King Ahab and Queen Jezebel. #ouch — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 25, 2019

WATCH: Clinton memorializes Cummings for standing "against corrupt leadership of King Ahab" in veiled shot at Trump https://t.co/WSQ4kQNwG3 pic.twitter.com/IdD7FKIwqL — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2019

Here’s the video:

Hillary Clinton says "It is no coincidence…that Elijah Cummings shared a name with an Old Testament prophet." "Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel." https://t.co/qyiC0VRbEq pic.twitter.com/27MD1MutqM — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2019

Color us NOT shocked:

Echoes of Paul Wellstone's funeral. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 25, 2019

Classy. Hillary Clinton using the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings to take shots at President Donald Trump. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 25, 2019

The Dems have been refining this opportunism since Paul Wellstone passed. — Dawn Westerberg (@DWesterberg) October 25, 2019

Cause death is no reason to forget your enemies https://t.co/1kfs7UFyZk — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) October 25, 2019

Not that Hillary’s still bitter or anything. *Eye roll*