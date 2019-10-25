The funeral service is being held in Baltimore today for Rep. Elijah Cummings. Among those delivering eulogies was Hillary Clinton, who couldn’t help herself:
Hillary Clinton, going with what the crowd clearly saw as an Old Testament burn on Trump in her eulogy for Cummings: "like that old testament Elijah, he stood up against King Ahab and Queen Jezebel"
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 25, 2019
Hillary Clinton just compared Donald and Melania Trump to King Ahab and Queen Jezebel. #ouch
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 25, 2019
WATCH: Clinton memorializes Cummings for standing "against corrupt leadership of King Ahab" in veiled shot at Trump https://t.co/WSQ4kQNwG3 pic.twitter.com/IdD7FKIwqL
— The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2019
Here’s the video:
Hillary Clinton says "It is no coincidence…that Elijah Cummings shared a name with an Old Testament prophet."
"Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel." https://t.co/qyiC0VRbEq pic.twitter.com/27MD1MutqM
— ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2019
Color us NOT shocked:
Echoes of Paul Wellstone's funeral.
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 25, 2019
Classy. Hillary Clinton using the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings to take shots at President Donald Trump.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 25, 2019
Who's surprised?
— CornpopDelecto (@LDreeniatnuom) October 25, 2019
The Dems have been refining this opportunism since Paul Wellstone passed.
— Dawn Westerberg (@DWesterberg) October 25, 2019
Cause death is no reason to forget your enemies https://t.co/1kfs7UFyZk
— Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) October 25, 2019
Not that Hillary’s still bitter or anything. *Eye roll*