The Commerce Department has announced that the Trump administration will reinstate a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census. Among the triggered Dems is Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who’s incredibly concerned about the Constitution, or something:

The Trump Administration’s announcement of a new citizenship question violates the clear constitutional mandate to provide an accurate count of all people living in the United States, all for political purposes. #2020Census pic.twitter.com/xYJ3h9xDly — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 29, 2018

Maybe the Trump administration shouldn’t have made the announcement at all and instead told Pelosi “we have to send out the 2020 Census to find out what’s in it.”

I want that question. We have to know who ACTUALLY belongs here!! — MP Walsh (@MPWalsh9) March 29, 2018

If you want an accurate census, you should want to know who is and who isn’t a citizen… — Brody (@brody2448) March 29, 2018

The question doesn't prevent illegals from being counted. It just helps accurately identify how many reps a state can have as well as how much grant money should go to a state. — Deplorable Angie~Gab.ai (@balthsgirl) March 29, 2018

Time for you to leave the swamp Nancy… the American People are tired of your shanannigans — Shirlzgirl (@swofa) March 29, 2018

As if!

