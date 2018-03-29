The Commerce Department has announced that the Trump administration will reinstate a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census. Among the triggered Dems is Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who’s incredibly concerned about the Constitution, or something:

Maybe the Trump administration shouldn’t have made the announcement at all and instead told Pelosi “we have to send out the 2020 Census to find out what’s in it.”

