Earlier this week, Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would be explaining the GOP tax bill to their constituents over the weekend in so-called “teach-ins.” Pelosi and the Dems warned of “Armageddon” and all the death and destruction that comes with it if the tax bill were signed into law, but the opposite seems to be the case. However, Dems can’t let the narrative go, so many of them are spending their day telling as many people who will listen that things are far worse than they appear.

Be sure to tune in at 12 noon PT as @RepThompson and I hold a teach-in to discuss what the #GOPTaxScam means for Bay Area families. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 13, 2018

They’re like pre-Armageddon tailgate parties except with fear mongering instead of chips & beer:

We’re having an important conversation in Moline about how the #GOPTaxScam puts us on the path to slashing Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid that our seniors & veterans depend on. There’s a lot of concern about how jacking up the debt by trillions hurts our next generation too pic.twitter.com/rFdWB4zS7M — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 13, 2018

The #GOPTaxScam is a slap in the face to low and middle-income families. Proud to see so many of my constituents engaged and ready to resist this cruel-hearted giveaway to the 1% at the expense of Americans struggling to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/0K1YNyURhF — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 13, 2018

These New Jerseyans aren’t buying the #GOPTaxScam and for good reason: it hurts our state. Check our our Teach In here: https://t.co/XnrZfkKVCh pic.twitter.com/YnNc5ooAJ1 — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 13, 2018

Thanks to everyone who submitted questions for my digital #GOPTaxScam teach-in. Visit my Facebook page to view some of my responses: https://t.co/bUlzOslJ33 — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) January 13, 2018

Let’s talk tax reform. Join me for a tweetstorm on the #GOPTaxScam today at 5PM. I look forward to a thoughtful dialogue with you all. #NY9TaxScamTeachIn pic.twitter.com/co6UFDxo0u — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 13, 2018

Just met in Pleasanton with @BayEast & @ContraCosta Realtors about how the #GOPTaxScam hurts local homebuyers & homeowners. pic.twitter.com/y5tam5AehM — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2018

No doubt some lessons are being imparted about how Americans keeping more of their own money is a grave threat to the Republic.