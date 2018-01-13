Earlier this week, Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would be explaining the GOP tax bill to their constituents over the weekend in so-called “teach-ins.” Pelosi and the Dems warned of “Armageddon” and all the death and destruction that comes with it if the tax bill were signed into law, but the opposite seems to be the case. However, Dems can’t let the narrative go, so many of them are spending their day telling as many people who will listen that things are far worse than they appear.

They’re like pre-Armageddon tailgate parties except with fear mongering instead of chips & beer:

No doubt some lessons are being imparted about how Americans keeping more of their own money is a grave threat to the Republic.

