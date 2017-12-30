Every now and then we can count on former Attorney General Eric Holder to demonstrate an extreme lack of self-awareness to take a swipe at Trump, and this is one of those weeks:

Wrong/dangerous. Trump doesn’t have absolute rights with DOJ. But women and men there have ABSOLUTE duty to follow Constitution and rule of law – not a man. Career DOJ people have ABSOLUTE right to defy illegal orders. And they will. I know them. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 29, 2017

Holder’s apparently referencing the same Trump interview with the New York Times that caused Obama-appointed former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to fantasize about the president being read his Miranda rights. Self-awareness isn’t a big thing with officials from the previous administration:

1. What illegal orders are you referring to, specifically?

2. You were the only AG in history to be held in contempt of Congress, due to your refusal to turn over Fast and Furious documents. Probably best not to talk about defying orders. https://t.co/Z8x0yUI6UR — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 29, 2017

.@EricHolder What are these "illegal orders" to which you (recklessly) allude? Is it "wrong/dangerous" for a former AG to publicly announce their expectation that a president they oppose will issue illegal orders to the DoJ, absent evidence? Please clarify these "illegal orders." https://t.co/wArDa0DgdA — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 29, 2017

This Coming From The Administration Who Smuggled Guns In #FastAndFurious And Allowed Hezbollah To Smuggle Tons Of Drugs. So Mr. Holder Please Spare Us "The American People" Because It Is Clear To Us All That The Rules Did Not Apply To The Last Administration. https://t.co/rMf1dqlDmv — A.Pro (@Thatsreal_news) December 30, 2017

From the only 'Cabinet Member' in U.S. History to be held in 'Contempt of Congress'. #FastandFurious ➡You're a Crook and an IDIOT https://t.co/VzeTWA5qsk — Phil Burnett (@Coach_Burnett) December 30, 2017

Eric Holder is sweating on Twitter. Unwittingly reveals that his Obama holdovers are being ordered to resist Trump. https://t.co/CbIXuF2mSY — JC McLean 🇺🇸 (@JCMcLeanNFL) December 29, 2017

***

Related:

SERIOUSLY!? Eric Holder draws ‘ABSOLUTE RED LINE’ for Trump as eyes roll

SO SKEERY! Eric Holder warns Congress not to remove Mueller, gets laughed off Twitter

Paging Eric Holder! The illegal voting that never happens happened again (repeatedly)