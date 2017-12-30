Every now and then we can count on former Attorney General Eric Holder to demonstrate an extreme lack of self-awareness to take a swipe at Trump, and this is one of those weeks:

Holder’s apparently referencing the same Trump interview with the New York Times that caused Obama-appointed former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to fantasize about the president being read his Miranda rights. Self-awareness isn’t a big thing with officials from the previous administration:

