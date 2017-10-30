Florida Rep. and former DNC head who has been under fire in her own right for several different reasons decided on Monday it would be a good idea to practice dressing up as the definition of self-unawareness for Halloween:

According to many, Wasserman Schultz should consider remaining silent:

Trending

Better late than never?

That pretty much sums it up.

Place your bets!

***

Related:

Heroic: Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept Imran Awan on payroll partly over ethnic profiling concerns

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ ex-IT aide Imran Awan, wife indicted on four counts

WATCH: Debbie Wasserman Schultz does NOT want to talk about the Trump dossier

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debbie wasserman schultzDemocratsImran Awan