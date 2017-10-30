Florida Rep. and former DNC head who has been under fire in her own right for several different reasons decided on Monday it would be a good idea to practice dressing up as the definition of self-unawareness for Halloween:

The federal investigation led by Robert Mueller is incredibly important for our democracy and our nation. — D. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) October 30, 2017

As the criminal probe escalates, Congress must signal that we will not tolerate any interference by the President or his Administraiton. — D. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) October 30, 2017

According to many, Wasserman Schultz should consider remaining silent:

Says she who got fired as DNC chair for rigging the primaries. Congratulations, you just earned the award for Hypocrite of the Day. https://t.co/uCLMAQ4ZYd — Kenny Strawn ✝⚔ (@strawn_04) October 30, 2017

After rigging the Democrat Presidential primary, Debbie Wasserman Schultz suddenly cares about democracy. 😂https://t.co/H0T97r6CjK — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) October 30, 2017

Or, more likely, you. You’ve interfered before, DWS. — 👗Not_A_Feminist👠 (@mom_vet) October 30, 2017

Exactly and DWS's laptop holds many keys. How's Awan doing? Need to borrow a laptop? — Summer Skies (@Summerskies12) October 30, 2017

And now you care about law and Democracy, after you rigged the DNC vote against Bernie! https://t.co/mTq7ZwsHuQ — trumppin in GA! (@timmoore1973) October 30, 2017

So sandbagging poor old man Bernie was democracy? Shameful — Paul Wall (@PaulWall2118) October 30, 2017

You speaking about democracy is almost as funny as Bernie talking about economics… — I'm pretty awesome (@ineed2takeatwit) October 31, 2017

And about that IT DNC Scandal, we are all Schultz now..amirite? pic.twitter.com/DRml6Ubg27 — Mephibosheth (@Az61Ronin) October 30, 2017

Want to start a pool on the date this officially becomes "A Tweet that didn't age well"? #MAGA #Resistance #IndictmentDay https://t.co/1VDHocBf8s — Blue Steel Indy (@AmericasJohn) October 30, 2017

