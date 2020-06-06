Today marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day, and with it comes this take from a Bernie Sanders foreign policy adviser:

June 6, 1944. Largest ANTIFA operation in history. pic.twitter.com/TlpfsySKwr — Matt Duss (@mattduss) June 6, 2020

You won’t be surprised to know the People for Bernie agree:

He's not wrong 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/rlpWWOiOVn — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 6, 2020

We wish we could say we’re surprised, but well, we’re just not.

The "anti-fascists" in DC last week vandalized the World War II memorial. https://t.co/sRd9qFdzCu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 6, 2020

True. But an alarmingly high number of people responding actually thought it was a good tweet, which leads us to this:

This tweet is a failure of education https://t.co/aWAry0e4TA — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 6, 2020

Our eyes couldn’t have rolled any harder.

They're out of the photo, painting anarchy symbols on LSTs and calling Churchill a Nazi. https://t.co/wonHTcgJ79 — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 6, 2020

Best part is how you think Bernie Sanders wouldn’t have condemned this as imperialistic American invasion. — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 6, 2020

It's amazing how stupid you are. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 6, 2020

Antifa today attacks people like those who served on D-Day https://t.co/KdCPHLVpuY — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 6, 2020

Disgraceful!!!!!!!! — Anthony S (@AnthonyS11014) June 6, 2020

My Uncle Lev landed on Omaha Beach that morning. You dishonor his memory you leftist scumbag. https://t.co/nJjlOrxTc2 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 6, 2020

June 6, 2020. Dumbest TWEET in history. https://t.co/AkTEpdyio7 — Mario (@doppelgaenger20) June 6, 2020

You are either insane or incredibly stupid. No other explanation. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 6, 2020

Imagine being so divorced from reality that what you see on the left is equivalent to what you see on the right. https://t.co/31KoVby5lM pic.twitter.com/hyDrzFqPNH — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 6, 2020

The Anerican heroes on D-Day took orders from the US government and attacked specifically identified soldiers. Your Antifa, rejecting the government and attacking any civilian they randomly label “fascist,” not so much.

Next stupid analogy? — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 6, 2020

Other than that, the analogy is spot on!