Ro Khanna Says Brad Lander Will Be an Important New Voice for Human Rights in Palestine

Brad Lander first landed on our radar in June 2025, when he was arrested by ICE "for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer" while trying to escort an illegal alien out of the building to prevent his detention. He then mounted a losing bid for New York City mayor and, in 2026, decided to run for Congress, where he recited a Quran verse at a Queens mosque and said he hoped to partner in Congress with Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

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During his campaign, back in March, Lander posted that "Vile displays of Islamophobia will never be tolerated in our city" after two Muslim teens screamed Allahu Akbar before throwing nail bombs at protesters outside of Gracie Mansion.

When we last checked in with Lander, he had posted selfies from his "detention" by the IDF as he and a group of rabbis headed to harvest olives in the West Bank. "The occupation is a crime under international law. Harvesting olives isn’t a crime under any law I know," he whined. "These detentions by the IDF are one more attempt to undermine Palestinians’ right to harvest their olive groves, travel on their roads, and live in their homes. Yet one more element of escalating and very clearly state-sponsored ethnic cleansing," he added.

Along with just about every other Democrat running, Lander won and will be sworn in as a congressman in January, where he'll represent Gaza along with Omar and Tlaib. Rep. Ro Khanna bumped into Lander on Capitol Hill and said he's going to be "an important new voice for human rights in Palestine."

Bumped into my friend, @BradLander, who is going to be an important new voice for human rights in Palestine. https://t.co/O6THhTc6qF — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 9, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander Queers for Palestine. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander There is no place called Palestine. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander There is no “Palestine.” — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander But…we’re in the United States. Why would he be an important voice for Palestine? — JenninTX (@jennvinestx) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander See that’s the problem, he’s supposed to be representing New York. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander Hopefully @BradLander can talk Palestine out of attacking Israel every few years so the Israel wont be forced to retaliate. — Rock Candy Mountain (@BigRockCandyMo2) November 9, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander So ya’ll are going to be talking to Hamas about how they treat their people? — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander I thought he was elected to be a voice for New Yorkers? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander So odd, I thought he was a US politician with constituents here? When did he move to Israel? — Brett Yokom (@BrettYokom) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander They look good for survivors of Israeli military detention. If only they tried this trick with their sponsors in Syria, or Yemen. — Ben Eisenberger, Save NYC- No Mamdani Socialism! (@uhel) November 10, 2026

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As you might remember, Lander stole the idea of getting detained by the IDF from Khanna, who was detained in July. "Israeli settlers, brandishing American-made M4s, detained me and other Americans on my trip to Palestine. When the IDF arrived, they sided with the settlers & continued our detention," he posted, adding, "They made a huge mistake."

@RoKhanna @bradlander Unfortunately there are zero voices for America in that picture. — Jacques Rebibo (@jrebibo) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander These guys care more for Palestine and illegal citizens than Americans. — Beyond Deception (@BeyondDeception) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander I'm glad you guys are going to fight Hamas's egregious human rights violations. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander We are electing Congress members to represent Palestinians now? Weird. — Sean O’Tracey (@SeanOTracey2) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander Really? That’s probably news to his constituents who voted for him to represent THEM, in his DISTRICT — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) November 10, 2026

They knew what they were voting for when they elected him.

@RoKhanna @bradlander Worry about Americans.. remember the place you live and the idiots who voted for you? — americanrealist (@americanrealis8) November 10, 2026

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@RoKhanna @bradlander Can you guys actually concentrate on America for once? Asking for for millions upon millions of Americans. — DobbyChar (@baileytrip9) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander You are all such useful idiots with nothing but suicidal empathy. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander Enjoy your bromance with the most pathetic Jewish man in the US — Paul Farb (@NorCARepublican) November 10, 2026

@RoKhanna @bradlander I’m afraid you misread this election. — CrumBum215 (@Crumbum215) November 10, 2026

New Yorkers elected this guy. He made no secret of his actual agenda, which is to join Omar and Tlaib in the Hamas Caucus.

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