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Ro Khanna Says Brad Lander Will Be an Important New Voice for Human Rights in Palestine

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 8:00 PM
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Ro Khanna Says Brad Lander Will Be an Important New Voice for Human Rights in Palestine
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Brad Lander first landed on our radar in June 2025, when he was arrested by ICE "for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer" while trying to escort an illegal alien out of the building to prevent his detention. He then mounted a losing bid for New York City mayor and, in 2026, decided to run for Congress, where he recited a Quran verse at a Queens mosque and said he hoped to partner in Congress with Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

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During his campaign, back in March, Lander posted that "Vile displays of Islamophobia will never be tolerated in our city" after two Muslim teens screamed Allahu Akbar before throwing nail bombs at protesters outside of Gracie Mansion. 

When we last checked in with Lander, he had posted selfies from his "detention" by the IDF as he and a group of rabbis headed to harvest olives in the West Bank. "The occupation is a crime under international law. Harvesting olives isn’t a crime under any law I know," he whined. "These detentions by the IDF are one more attempt to undermine Palestinians’ right to harvest their olive groves, travel on their roads, and live in their homes. Yet one more element of escalating and very clearly state-sponsored ethnic cleansing," he added.

Along with just about every other Democrat running, Lander won and will be sworn in as a congressman in January, where he'll represent Gaza along with Omar and Tlaib. Rep. Ro Khanna bumped into Lander on Capitol Hill and said he's going to be "an important new voice for human rights in Palestine."

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As you might remember, Lander stole the idea of getting detained by the IDF from Khanna, who was detained in July. "Israeli settlers, brandishing American-made M4s, detained me and other Americans on my trip to Palestine. When the IDF arrived, they sided with the settlers & continued our detention," he posted, adding, "They made a huge mistake."

They knew what they were voting for when they elected him.

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New Yorkers elected this guy. He made no secret of his actual agenda, which is to join Omar and Tlaib in the Hamas Caucus.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | ILHAN OMAR | PALESTINIANS | RASHIDA TLAIB

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