60 Minutes' Source on Man Deported to Ghana Is Self-Proclaimed 'Prison and Border Abolitionist'

As Twitchy reported on Saturday, CBS News' 60 Minutes began to hype up its upcoming segment on an illegal alien from Mali who was deported by the United States to Ghana. The controversy, according to 60 Minutes, is that Ghana didn't obey U.S. immigration judges, who barred Moussa Diawara from being deported to his home country for fear of persecution, and deported him to Mali anyway. (He'd said on his asylum application that he feared persecution because he was gay, even though he was living in the U.S. with a wife and their two children.)

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After the segment aired, DHS General Counsel James Percival said that he was interviewed for nearly an hour, but 60 Minutes selectively edited the video, and once the entire interview was posted online, we understood why.

You can kind of see why @60Minutes left stuff like this on the cutting room floor. https://t.co/w5L4jEbdJl — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 27, 2026

For its segment, which 60 Minutes has been pushing hard on social media, it interviewed human rights lawyer Meredyth Yoon.

“They sent him to Ghana, with full knowledge that Ghana is systematically deporting refugees back to the very countries they fled,” says immigration attorney Meredyth Yoon. 60 Minutes obtained the names of all the people on a flight that left Texas on July 30th and took deportees to three countries in Africa, including Ghana. Of the 19 deportees 60 Minutes reached who were sent to Ghana, 17 say they were then transported against their will to countries U.S. immigration judges ruled they should not be returned to. Moussa Diawara was one of them. The Department of Homeland Security told 60 Minutes that Ghana had provided the U.S. with “diplomatic assurances for [Diawara’s] safety.” Yoon says the U.S. government was warned about Ghana’s conduct in a lawsuit last year. Despite this, the U.S. sent 10 more flights to Ghana, which Yoon believes is a violation of international law. https://t.co/M1eBc81YI7 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

The post concludes: "Yoon says the U.S. government was warned about Ghana’s conduct in a lawsuit last year. Despite this, the U.S. sent 10 more flights to Ghana, which Yoon believes is a violation of international law."

First, there is no such thing as international law. Second, someone decided to look up Yoon's X bio, where she calls herself a "prison and border abolitionist" who is championing "internationalism, socialism, and freedom of movement" as well as "the end of U.S. imperialism everywhere."

Hey, 60 Minutes, now that the entire premise of your fake refugee story has been exposed as a scam, will you be retracting it? Maybe you shouldn't have used a "prison and border abolitionist" and socialist as a primary source. @bariweiss your credibility is on the line. https://t.co/mOB28BFXgV — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 27, 2026

Turns out Ms. Yoon spent years as an attorney for the radical SPLC, who smeared conservatives for decades and whose former leadership is now under federal indictment for funding the Neo-Nazis they claimed they were going after. What did Bari Weiss know about this and when did she know it? — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 27, 2026

"… she know it?"

@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss Important, @bariweiss. We hear all about how CBS is going to be sensible and moderate and then you bring on literal prison abolitionists to libel the administration Just as a side note, what do you think this "prison and border abolitionist" thinks about Israel? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 27, 2026

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@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss For me @bariweiss has no credibility; she's just a slicker version of propagandist mouthpieces like @DanaBashCNN or @maddow — Jason (@Ray_Mordt) October 27, 2026

@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss Conservatives gave protection to Bari Weiss and naturally the second she gets power she stabs them in the back. No one is asking her to be a conservative, but a maliciously deceptive person against Conservatives? Disgusting — Josta Chimes (@Stellastars77) October 27, 2026

@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss Bari Weiss has no credibility whatsoever — alt (@Christo_Voxalt) October 27, 2026

@realJeremyCarl @willchamberlain @bariweiss @60Minutes hasn’t had credibility in two decades or more 🤷‍♂️ bunch of clowns 🤡 — Kevin Hartline (@KevinKe69713) October 27, 2026

@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss @60Minutes You should investigate 60 Minutes for always pushing Democrat propaganda — Ray Pruit (@RayPruit90210) October 27, 2026

@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss They may quietly remove the story, the damage has already been done. That's their strategy. Release the false info and those who actually view it will never change their mind. — Colloquial Conqueror (@1realleviathan) October 27, 2026

To be fair, they did upload Percival's entire interview … after the story had aired.

@realJeremyCarl @AuronMacintyre @bariweiss Les be honest, anyone half paying attention has known her credibility is long gone… — Vilhelmburg ✝️🇺🇸 (@CarlBads69) October 27, 2026

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@realJeremyCarl @bariweiss How does truth-telling get her invited to more dinners? Seems counter productive. — michael (@BeeKneeCards) October 27, 2026

We don't suppose they introduced Yoon as a border abolitionist and socialist seeking the end of U.S. imperialism. No, she's just some human rights lawyer they happened across.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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