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60 Minutes' Source on Man Deported to Ghana Is Self-Proclaimed 'Prison and Border Abolitionist'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 7:00 PM
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60 Minutes' Source on Man Deported to Ghana Is Self-Proclaimed 'Prison and Border Abolitionist'
Journalism meme

As Twitchy reported on Saturday, CBS News' 60 Minutes began to hype up its upcoming segment on an illegal alien from Mali who was deported by the United States to Ghana. The controversy, according to 60 Minutes, is that Ghana didn't obey U.S. immigration judges, who barred Moussa Diawara from being deported to his home country for fear of persecution, and deported him to Mali anyway. (He'd said on his asylum application that he feared persecution because he was gay, even though he was living in the U.S. with a wife and their two children.)

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After the segment aired, DHS General Counsel James Percival said that he was interviewed for nearly an hour, but 60 Minutes selectively edited the video, and once the entire interview was posted online, we understood why.

For its segment, which 60 Minutes has been pushing hard on social media, it interviewed human rights lawyer Meredyth Yoon.

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The post concludes: "Yoon says the U.S. government was warned about Ghana’s conduct in a lawsuit last year. Despite this, the U.S. sent 10 more flights to Ghana, which Yoon believes is a violation of international law."

First, there is no such thing as international law. Second, someone decided to look up Yoon's X bio, where she calls herself a "prison and border abolitionist" who is championing "internationalism, socialism, and freedom of movement" as well as "the end of U.S. imperialism everywhere."

"… she know it?"

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To be fair, they did upload Percival's entire interview … after the story had aired.

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We don't suppose they introduced Yoon as a border abolitionist and socialist seeking the end of U.S. imperialism. No, she's just some human rights lawyer they happened across.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 60 MINUTES | DHS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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