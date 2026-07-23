Black Lives Matter Protests Break Out in WI Where Man Who Stabbed Cop...
Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version...
VIP
Dem. Chuck Schumer Worried Trump’s Focus on Exposing Voter Fraud Will Help Him...
Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for...
BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FA...
REE! Ben Rhodes Shrieks About INTERNATIONAL LAW in His Latest and Dumbest Rant...
Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
NJ Gov Sherrill's Furious That Trump's Made Her the Poster Dem for the...
OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and...
New Jersey Caught Letting 6,600 Non-Citizens Register To Vote
John Fetterman's Assessment of Why Zohran Mamdani Hates Netanyahu Has Triggered Lefties
Pretty Boy in the Senate: Ossoff Outspends AOC and Tlaib on Hollywood Makeup...
VIP
JB Pritzker Gets SUPER Patriotic and Yeah, I Just Threw Up in My...
Seth Dillon Just HUMILIATES Candace Owens for Accusing Him of Employing Bots With...

Ally of Senate Candidate Caught on Camera Bragging About Doxxing ICE Agent

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 23, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Kyle Olson of Twitchy mothership Townhall has caught an ally of Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn bragging about doxxing an ICE agent. Olson reports that Ruark Hotopp is the National Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union for District 8 and was hired in 2013 by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) (USCIS), an agency responsible for processing immigration applications. In December, AFGE endorsed Osborn.

Advertisement

"I don’t have any bulls**t ICE agents that have been doxxed; I only have the one,” Hotopp says in a video dated May 2026. Hotopp says the agent was the one who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The post continues, in part:

… of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union for District 8, according to the union’s website. He was hired in 2013 by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency responsible for processing immigration applications.

“He was a member of my union,” Hotopp said of the agent involved, “he was a duespayer in our local [union],” expressing contempt for him.

This really pisses me off!  

ICE agents already have a dangerous job without being doxed by idiots like this guy! 

It's time to make him famous! 😉

Recommended

Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’
Warren Squire
Advertisement
Advertisement

Osborn reports that Hotopp does not say McCollister’s first name during the exchange, but Osborn’s campaign communications director is Dan McCollister. McCollister denied to Townhall Media any involvement in releasing information about the ICE agent.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DHS ICE NEBRASKA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’
Warren Squire
Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
Grateful Calvin
BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FAFO (Watch)
Sam J.
Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for Women's Rights
Grateful Calvin
OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and WOOF (Watch)
Sam J.
REE! Ben Rhodes Shrieks About INTERNATIONAL LAW in His Latest and Dumbest Rant About Israel YET
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’ Warren Squire
Advertisement