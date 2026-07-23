Ally of Senate Candidate Caught on Camera Bragging About Doxxing ICE Agent

Kyle Olson of Twitchy mothership Townhall has caught an ally of Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn bragging about doxxing an ICE agent. Olson reports that Ruark Hotopp is the National Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union for District 8 and was hired in 2013 by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) (USCIS), an agency responsible for processing immigration applications. In December, AFGE endorsed Osborn.

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Caught on Camera: Dan Osborn Ally Brags About Doxxing ICE Agent https://t.co/4bWbzPGGpb — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) July 23, 2026

"I don’t have any bulls**t ICE agents that have been doxxed; I only have the one,” Hotopp says in a video dated May 2026. Hotopp says the agent was the one who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.

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Caught on Camera: Dan Osborn Ally Brags About Doxxing ICE Agent



You have got to be kidding!



Let me get this straight!

So this guy is in the same union as ICE agents, yet he's proud to dox them? 🤔



No wait, it is even worse than that! 😉



Hotopp is National Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/zQxHSt2BZV — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) July 23, 2026

The post continues, in part:

… of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union for District 8, according to the union’s website. He was hired in 2013 by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency responsible for processing immigration applications. “He was a member of my union,” Hotopp said of the agent involved, “he was a duespayer in our local [union],” expressing contempt for him. This really pisses me off! ICE agents already have a dangerous job without being doxed by idiots like this guy! It's time to make him famous! 😉

Hang Him! — Paul Modica (@PaulModica777) July 23, 2026

Anyone for any reason that endangers any ICE agent should be arrested and prosecuted. — Patricia 🇺🇸 (@1109Patricia) July 23, 2026

Wow. I suspect he’s going to get taken out to the woodshed. — Tickled Orange (@TickledOrange) July 23, 2026

So has the nerve to target a fellow federal officer who was doing his job stopping chaos in Minneapolis?!



Doxxing law enforcement who risk their lives every day to secure our borders? That's straight-up evil! These radical left unions and their Democrat-aligned pals hate America… — Bridgett Fertig (@LightOnLiberty) July 23, 2026

A union official who works with DHS and sits in the same union as ICE agents bragging about doxxing one of them is beyond the pale. These agents already face serious threats. Name him shame him and demand consequences. Protect the people who enforce the law. No more of this. — sandym (@Sandy1Texas) July 23, 2026

This is unbelievable! I hope they file charges against him! — Jan (@Jan812314) July 23, 2026

These men need to be brought before Congress and questioned, then throw their arses in jail when they lie.



But first, they need to be FIRED! — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) July 23, 2026

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Osborn reports that Hotopp does not say McCollister’s first name during the exchange, but Osborn’s campaign communications director is Dan McCollister. McCollister denied to Townhall Media any involvement in releasing information about the ICE agent.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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