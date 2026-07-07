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NYT Columnist Charles Blow Defends Platner Staying in the Race, Citing Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

We knew this was coming; we just weren't sure from whom. Appearing as a guest on Katy Tur's show on MS NOW, New York Times columnist Charles Blow assured us that he took the sexual assault allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner very seriously and wanted to hear more from his accuser. But, echoing Jill Filipovic's claim that Democrats see credible rape allegations as disqualifying, while Republicans "continue to have a nearly unlimited tolerance for abusing women," Donald Trump was elected after being found civilly liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, and Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice after we all heard Christine Blasey Ford's "compelling testimony" that she had been raped.

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The post continues:

… situations like this is that sounds horrible and we deserve to hear her more of her case if she wants to pursue other actions. I think she should be encouraged to do that, and we should wait to hear more of her case. But the second thing I want to say is that we continue to have a situation where Democrats and Republicans are playing by completely separate, separate rulebooks. The idea that this would push him out of the race, maybe that's the right thing to do. But, you know, Donald Trump was found liable of sexually abusing a woman, and then eight months later, a separate jury found him guilty of liable for defamation of her, and then ten months after that, he was still elected. Christine Blasey Ford gave, I thought, compelling testimony against Brett Kavanaugh about what she said — she was raped. He was still confirmed by Republicans in the Senate. We are just on two different ball fields when it comes to cases like this, situations like this in politics.”

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But Democratic senators accused Kavanaugh of drugging the punch at parties and setting up gang rape rooms in high school.

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Again with the "two different ball fields" claim. Platner has denied the compelling testimony against him; why are so many Democrats abandoning him instead of defending him like Blow?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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