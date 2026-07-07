NYT Columnist Charles Blow Defends Platner Staying in the Race, Citing Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh

We knew this was coming; we just weren't sure from whom. Appearing as a guest on Katy Tur's show on MS NOW, New York Times columnist Charles Blow assured us that he took the sexual assault allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner very seriously and wanted to hear more from his accuser. But, echoing Jill Filipovic's claim that Democrats see credible rape allegations as disqualifying, while Republicans "continue to have a nearly unlimited tolerance for abusing women," Donald Trump was elected after being found civilly liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, and Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice after we all heard Christine Blasey Ford's "compelling testimony" that she had been raped.

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NYT columnist Charles Blow DEFENDS Graham Platner staying in the race after the Politico story alleging sexual assault, arguing the GOP has stuck behind Kavanaugh despite Blasey Ford’s “compelling testimony” that “she was raped”....



“Well, the first thing I always want to say in… pic.twitter.com/LQssxeKB38 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 6, 2026

The post continues:

… situations like this is that sounds horrible and we deserve to hear her more of her case if she wants to pursue other actions. I think she should be encouraged to do that, and we should wait to hear more of her case. But the second thing I want to say is that we continue to have a situation where Democrats and Republicans are playing by completely separate, separate rulebooks. The idea that this would push him out of the race, maybe that's the right thing to do. But, you know, Donald Trump was found liable of sexually abusing a woman, and then eight months later, a separate jury found him guilty of liable for defamation of her, and then ten months after that, he was still elected. Christine Blasey Ford gave, I thought, compelling testimony against Brett Kavanaugh about what she said — she was raped. He was still confirmed by Republicans in the Senate. We are just on two different ball fields when it comes to cases like this, situations like this in politics.”

Reminder that there was no evidence Kavanaugh even met Ford and zero corroboration of her piss poor "recollection" of the alleged events. https://t.co/VgNyDayNke — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 6, 2026

Enough. Christine Blasey Ford never said she was raped. Any lawyers out there? It's time to sure Charles Blow. Enough. https://t.co/WPn5tvT6BU — Mark Judge (@markgjudge) July 6, 2026

But Democratic senators accused Kavanaugh of drugging the punch at parties and setting up gang rape rooms in high school.

Do these people even pay attention to what actually happened or do they just construct a narrative in their brains? — Q (@Quirk22) July 6, 2026

I am going to assume his fellow cast members asked him for an example connecting "compelling testimony" with "evidence", correct? — Blad (@tlindblad) July 6, 2026

There is to this day no evidence that Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh were ever in the same room. Platner's accuser is a former girlfriend. Huge difference. Only a putz would argue that's equivalent. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) July 7, 2026

Ford was not a credible witness and there was no evidence of her claims. @nytimes Blow’s assertions are ridiculous and false. — GBtablereads2 (@GBTablereads2) July 7, 2026

If he thinks Ford had any credibility, there's no argument that can dissuade him — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 6, 2026

Blasey never even claimed she was raped. But I guess “we’re on two different ball fields”? — Chris Casper (@tampacasper) July 7, 2026

Ford’s testimony against Kavanaugh was empty, devoid of any substantiation and conflicting with verifiable facts. Even her friends backed away from her. Certainly, Mr. Blow knows this. His only foundation appears to be that he firmly *wishes* that her allegations were true. — Bob Beasley (@13013B) July 6, 2026

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That's why they (the marketing team and their party of choice) have worked so hard to keep the messages around Kavanaugh and Trump on repeat. So they can justify anything they do. Pure evil. — COYSRTR (@CoysRtr) July 7, 2026

We have evidence that Platner actually met the woman he is alleged to have assaulted. Ms Ford never supplied ANY corroborating evidence that she met Kavanaugh other than her own memory. — Via Media⚓ (@ztech1001) July 7, 2026

The difference that this cretin won't acknowledge is she has evidence, both from her therapist and close friends, that this incident occurred. Blasey-Ford didn't even know why year the alleged assaults happened. Charles can blow it out his ass. — MarkInSavannah⚔️⚓️🏴‍☠️ (@MarkInSavannah1) July 6, 2026

@CharlesMBlow is not aware that there were ZERO people willing to corroborate Blasey Ford’s testimony? Would this so called journalist publish a story without a second source? — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) July 7, 2026

Oh for fuck sake there was not one shred of evidence of Kavanaugh doing anything unseemly. There is tons of hard evidence against Platner. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) July 7, 2026

She didn't even say she was raped. She said he got handsy and belligerent and then backed off.



And had zero evidence to support even that. — Robert Karnes (@SenatorKarnes) July 7, 2026

Ford was a transparent liar who had no evidence to support her bs. The woman who Platner attacked gave NYT corroborating evidence that they chose not to report. She has numerous time stamped written evidence as well. — Call Your Congressman (@charlimithinks) July 7, 2026

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It's the same rulebook, Charles. Dems in fall of 2018 were hoping to flip the Senate, and were expecting Trump to pull the Kavanaugh nomination with Ford's allegations. He chose to have Kavanaugh defend himself.



Let's see if the DSA trusts Platner to do the same. — Barry Francis (@BarryFromCC) July 7, 2026

Again with the "two different ball fields" claim. Platner has denied the compelling testimony against him; why are so many Democrats abandoning him instead of defending him like Blow?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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