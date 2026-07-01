Jordanian Immigrant Gets One Year in Jail For Killing a Jewish Man at Pro-Hamas Protest

Remember the 2023 incident in which a 69-year-old Jewish man holding an Israeli flag at a counter-protest was hit in the head with a bullhorn and died the next day from blunt-force trauma? Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji last month pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. The attack wasn't prosecuted as a hate crime, and Alnaji faced up to one whole year in jail. You'll be glad to know he got the maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji has been sentenced to 1 year in a county jail for killing the 69-year-old Jewish-American Paul Kessler near Los Angeles on November 5th 2023 for opposing a pro-Hamas rally a month after the October 7th Massacre.



Loay crossed a… pic.twitter.com/yz6HmH5Cpp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026

The post continues:

… street to walk over to Paul and then hit him the head with a megaphone. The old man fell and hit the back of his head on the pavement, dying a few hours later. The DA demanded prison for Loay but the judge rejected it.

This was the last picture taken of Paul before he was killed. pic.twitter.com/lZvVDeoIuF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026

Islamists in America can now murder you for disagreeing with their derangement and end up doing less than a year in the county jail for it.



Bleak. Incredibly bleak. https://t.co/OfC4RYZNze — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2026

Denaturalize & deport — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 1, 2026

Judge Derek Malan Should be removed from office and disbarred as an attorney of law. A gross miscarriage of justice. Federal hate crime charges should be upgraded. pic.twitter.com/L8AM5lTG92 — Nathan (@IndependentNatM) July 1, 2026

One year? One year is all a man's life is worth these days? — mary gill (@mlgill90) July 1, 2026

Honestly, what is wrong with these judges? How in God’s name can you even come up with this ridiculously light sentence for a HATE crime? LA, vote this idiot off the bench…oh wait, you’re the same city who will re-elect Karen Bass after she treated you like waste water. — MamaCork (@PattCorcoran) July 1, 2026

My God. This shit was not locked up for life or sent back to Jordan?? WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DOING?? — Isaacat Newton (@catpotwine) July 1, 2026

1 pathetic year in jail for an antisemitic related homicide?

What kind of sick excuse for justice is this? — Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) July 1, 2026

And he'll be out in 6 months of his sentence on "good behavior"



What a disgrace. — Ghost of Gadsden (@Ghostofgadsden) July 1, 2026

Light sentences like these are the dog whistle to islamic extremists to keep going. — Common Sense America (@CMNSenseUSA) July 1, 2026

I hope God deals justice to him, since America doesn’t like to punish murderers anymore — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) July 1, 2026

This outcome makes my blood boil



One year for killing a man



That's not justice



That's a green light — Smirkie (@SSmirkie) July 1, 2026

Advertisement

Interesting. Public records indicate Alnaji lives in Moorpark, California (Ventura County, in the Greater Los Angeles area) — ImFromTheGovtAndImHereToHelp (@stansnotamused) July 1, 2026

Not only that — he was a Moorpark College professor.

Does he get deported after the sentence and not allowed back in?????? — B (@binni_2025) July 1, 2026

He gets probation.

***

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.