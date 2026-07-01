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Jordanian Immigrant Gets One Year in Jail For Killing a Jewish Man at Pro-Hamas Protest

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 01, 2026
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Remember the 2023 incident in which a 69-year-old Jewish man holding an Israeli flag at a counter-protest was hit in the head with a bullhorn and died the next day from blunt-force trauma? Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji last month pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. The attack wasn't prosecuted as a hate crime, and Alnaji faced up to one whole year in jail. You'll be glad to know he got the maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

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… street to walk over to Paul and then hit him the head with a megaphone. The old man fell and hit the back of his head on the pavement, dying a few hours later.

The DA demanded prison for Loay but the judge rejected it.

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Not only that — he was a Moorpark College professor.

He gets probation.

***

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