Jordanian Immigrant Gets One Year in Jail For Killing a Jewish Man at Pro-Hamas Protest

Remember the 2023 incident in which a 69-year-old Jewish man holding an Israeli flag at a counter-protest was hit in the head with a bullhorn and died the next day from blunt-force trauma? Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji last month pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. The attack wasn't prosecuted as a hate crime, and Alnaji faced up to one whole year in jail. You'll be glad to know he got the maximum sentence of one year in county jail.
The 50-year-old Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji has been sentenced to 1 year in a county jail for killing the 69-year-old Jewish-American Paul Kessler near Los Angeles on November 5th 2023 for opposing a pro-Hamas rally a month after the October 7th Massacre.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026
Loay crossed a… pic.twitter.com/yz6HmH5Cpp
The post continues:
… street to walk over to Paul and then hit him the head with a megaphone. The old man fell and hit the back of his head on the pavement, dying a few hours later.
The DA demanded prison for Loay but the judge rejected it.
This was the last picture taken of Paul before he was killed. pic.twitter.com/lZvVDeoIuF— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026
Islamists in America can now murder you for disagreeing with their derangement and end up doing less than a year in the county jail for it.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2026
Bleak. Incredibly bleak. https://t.co/OfC4RYZNze
Denaturalize & deport— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 1, 2026
Judge Derek Malan Should be removed from office and disbarred as an attorney of law. A gross miscarriage of justice. Federal hate crime charges should be upgraded. pic.twitter.com/L8AM5lTG92— Nathan (@IndependentNatM) July 1, 2026
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One year? One year is all a man's life is worth these days?— mary gill (@mlgill90) July 1, 2026
Honestly, what is wrong with these judges? How in God’s name can you even come up with this ridiculously light sentence for a HATE crime? LA, vote this idiot off the bench…oh wait, you’re the same city who will re-elect Karen Bass after she treated you like waste water.— MamaCork (@PattCorcoran) July 1, 2026
My God. This shit was not locked up for life or sent back to Jordan?? WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DOING??— Isaacat Newton (@catpotwine) July 1, 2026
1 pathetic year in jail for an antisemitic related homicide?— Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) July 1, 2026
What kind of sick excuse for justice is this?
And he'll be out in 6 months of his sentence on "good behavior"— Ghost of Gadsden (@Ghostofgadsden) July 1, 2026
What a disgrace.
Light sentences like these are the dog whistle to islamic extremists to keep going.— Common Sense America (@CMNSenseUSA) July 1, 2026
I hope God deals justice to him, since America doesn’t like to punish murderers anymore— Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) July 1, 2026
This outcome makes my blood boil— Smirkie (@SSmirkie) July 1, 2026
One year for killing a man
That's not justice
That's a green light
Interesting. Public records indicate Alnaji lives in Moorpark, California (Ventura County, in the Greater Los Angeles area)— ImFromTheGovtAndImHereToHelp (@stansnotamused) July 1, 2026
Not only that — he was a Moorpark College professor.
Does he get deported after the sentence and not allowed back in??????— B (@binni_2025) July 1, 2026
He gets probation.
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