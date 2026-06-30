Axios: GOP Reboots the Red Scare as Young Voters Embrace Socialism

With every day that passes, Sen. Joseph McCarthy is further vindicated. Even House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries was met with chants of "You're next" by election night attendees, all of whom seemed to be white college-age students. Jeffries is now considered an establishment Democrat, and the Democratic Socialists are taking over. It is a very reasonable cause for concern that Congress will swear in a handful of communists in January.

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Axios has published a piece about how the GOP is repeating the Red Scare. Even Democrats are getting nervous, though Axios doesn't tell you that.

GOP reboots the Red Scare as young Democrats embrace socialism https://t.co/L1ukllkALM — Axios (@axios) June 30, 2026

Avery Lotz reports:

70 years after the Red Scare and 35 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, President Trump and Republicans are trying to re-introduce a national fear of "godless communists" ahead of the critical midterms. Why it matters: A wave of resounding victories by Democratic Socialists has the GOP trotting out a message that last worked when most of those candidates weren't even born. It's too soon to know if the message is working — but Trump and Republican strategists see an opening with voters old enough to remember Soviet-era nuclear drills and spy dramas. … Reality check: Democratic socialism is not communism. New York's Zohran Mamdani and Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George both call for expanded government programs, Axios' Josephine Walker writes. "Any attempt to smear us as 'extremists' falls flat when so many Americans are struggling with the rising cost of housing, homelessness, unaffordable healthcare, and underfunded schools," a DSA spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

Come on Axios. Lazy, mindless reporting. — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) June 30, 2026

These people are openly embracing Marxist policies, praising communism and communists, yelling about seizing the means of production, advocating abolishing American institutions, and using capitalism as a slur. It’s not a red “scare.” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2026

They only call it socialism because calling it what it really is, communism, would alert people to their real objective.



It's entirely reasonable to be scared of these people. If they ever achieve power, repression and misery will follow as it always does. Always. — David Gray (@Bad_DavidG) June 30, 2026

Crazy conservatives and their opposition to communism — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2026

Do you guys even read your own headlines before posting them? — Yogsothotherite (@rienghold) June 30, 2026

Of course they want socialism. Most of them have no idea what real socialism looks like. Most are coddled white people who think they won’t be the ones laboring in government owned factories for “the common good”. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 30, 2026

Instead discussing the GOP reaction, perhaps you could actually report on the rise of islamo-communism? — Travis about the Town (@KarlMarxsux) June 30, 2026

Red Scare? These lunatics are talking about abolishing the constitution, the police, prison and borders openly. — C. Lane (@mr__blonde_) June 30, 2026

Using their own words is not rebooting the red scare. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) June 30, 2026

So it's justified just like the first one? — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) June 30, 2026

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Doesn't sound like much of a scare if it is true now does it? — Sam 🇺🇸 (@SamLesante2) June 30, 2026

It’s not a Red Scare when they’re openly saying their end goal in communism you useful idiot — Levi H (@WalkerTexasLevi) June 30, 2026

Democrats reboot socialism as GOP embraces common sense. — WaspsWax™ (@WaxWasps) June 30, 2026

Republicans notice communists and they are the problem for noticing — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) June 30, 2026

As always, the problem isn’t what the left is doing, it’s that the right is noticing. You hacks are so transparent — Impostor Syndrome Stereotype (@pshawofiran) June 30, 2026

A new twist on Republicans pounce.



Degenerate Axios. — PoliInsider (@PoliInsider) June 30, 2026

Axios seems to think that rebooting the Red Scare won't work because voters are too young to remember the original. They've embraced communism and don't see anything wrong with that.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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