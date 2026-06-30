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Axios: GOP Reboots the Red Scare as Young Voters Embrace Socialism

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 30, 2026
Twitchy

With every day that passes, Sen. Joseph McCarthy is further vindicated. Even House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries was met with chants of "You're next" by election night attendees, all of whom seemed to be white college-age students. Jeffries is now considered an establishment Democrat, and the Democratic Socialists are taking over. It is a very reasonable cause for concern that Congress will swear in a handful of communists in January.

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Axios has published a piece about how the GOP is repeating the Red Scare. Even Democrats are getting nervous, though Axios doesn't tell you that.

Avery Lotz reports:

70 years after the Red Scare and 35 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, President Trump and Republicans are trying to re-introduce a national fear of "godless communists" ahead of the critical midterms.

Why it matters: A wave of resounding victories by Democratic Socialists has the GOP trotting out a message that last worked when most of those candidates weren't even born.

It's too soon to know if the message is working — but Trump and Republican strategists see an opening with voters old enough to remember Soviet-era nuclear drills and spy dramas.

Reality check: Democratic socialism is not communism. New York's Zohran Mamdani and Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George both call for expanded government programs, Axios' Josephine Walker writes.

"Any attempt to smear us as 'extremists' falls flat when so many Americans are struggling with the rising cost of housing, homelessness, unaffordable healthcare, and underfunded schools," a DSA spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

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Axios seems to think that rebooting the Red Scare won't work because voters are too young to remember the original. They've embraced communism and don't see anything wrong with that.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS AXIOS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP

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