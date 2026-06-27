School Counselor Promotes Kids' Book About Finding a 'Chosen' Family Accepting of Their Gender

Libs of TikTok often posts photos of LGBTQ displays in public schools and classrooms, but this high school counselor has more flags on display than we knew existed, along with an "Abolish ICE" flag. This editor has published a few posts about teachers who've gone on TikTok to inform LGBTQ students to call them "Mom," and that if their own families don't accept their gender, then they'll be their family.

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That's precisely what this counselor has done. She's authored a children's book about cutting yourself off from your non-gender-affirming family and finding another one.

Obligatory nose piercing:

Meet Oregon High school counselor Mads Bourdon.



She wrote a kid’s book about “chosen family” which tells kids they can cut off their parents and find a new family if their parents aren’t “accepting” of their gender identity.



“Whether it’s chosen or given family, one is not more… pic.twitter.com/OoIW6tiZwj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2026

The post continues:

… valuable than the other.” “Biological family is not always family in the ways that matter.” Any comment @MilwaukieHigh? Do parents know their kids’ mental health is in the hands of a school counselor who believes confused kids should cut off contact with their parents and find a new family? H/t @Jenn_McW

This is an actual high school counselor



She wrote a kid’s book telling kids to find a new family if their parents aren’t accepting of their gender identity



Would you trust her with your kid’s mental health?



You can contact superintendent Shay James here:… https://t.co/QQFE7fNw1R pic.twitter.com/jQGKtcEy8l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

This was always about the destruction of the nuclear family. There are SO many therapists, school counselors & even teachers who have been brainwashed in this way. They see themselves as the saviors of these children & they couldn’t care less what actually happens to these kids. — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) June 26, 2026

This is 100% grooming. These people are sick and demented. Leave the kids alone! — Hannah (@HannahMillng) June 26, 2026

Even their flags don't know how to identify themselves. — Mr. Coyne (@thebitcoyne) June 26, 2026

Wall of nonsensical divisive flags but she will tell you what a problem your patriotism is I’m sure. No. She actually should seek some counseling for herself. Kids should not be wherever she is standing. Very creepy. — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) June 26, 2026

These are not educators they're social warriors. Education is not high priority. We must be truthful about the current crop. Public schools are failing because they are staffed with employees I would never EVER consider even for entry level receptionist. A degree means zero! — Cah (@Sugarlandpookie) June 26, 2026

A degree means they've been properly indoctrinated.

If you allow your child in her room, you are one awful parent. But too many on the left love to use their children for virtue signaling credit with their lefty friends. It’s more important to them than the wellbeing of their child. It’s a sickness. — Jimbo69FL🇺🇸 (@Jimbo69FL) June 27, 2026

The most bizarre religion I’ve ever seen. — Bo Jiden (@andmava) June 27, 2026

Nope. These ass clowns need to have their licenses revoked immediately. — Jim (@RealArkansasJim) June 26, 2026

Unfortunately, the photo gets cut off up above. The full picture shows the Abolish ICE flag along with a dozen others, eight of which this editor has never even seen before.

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We wondered which age group The Kids [sic] Book of Chosen Family was targeted to, so we looked it up on Amazon:

This is a kids’ book about chosen family. A chosen family is exactly what it sounds like: a family you choose! There are lots of people who can be a part of your chosen family, and you get to pick who makes you feel the safest and bravest. This book was made to help kids aged 5-9 understand what a chosen family is and how they work. At its core, a chosen family is made up of people who love, see, and support you for being your truest self. Chosen family looks unique to each of us, but they should all make us feel safe and supported!

Kids aged 5 to 9.

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