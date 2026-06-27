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School Counselor Promotes Kids' Book About Finding a 'Chosen' Family Accepting of Their Gender

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 27, 2026

Libs of TikTok often posts photos of LGBTQ displays in public schools and classrooms, but this high school counselor has more flags on display than we knew existed, along with an "Abolish ICE" flag. This editor has published a few posts about teachers who've gone on TikTok to inform LGBTQ students to call them "Mom," and that if their own families don't accept their gender, then they'll be their family.

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That's precisely what this counselor has done. She's authored a children's book about cutting yourself off from your non-gender-affirming family and finding another one.

Obligatory nose piercing:

The post continues:

… valuable than the other.”

“Biological family is not always family in the ways that matter.”

Any comment @MilwaukieHigh? Do parents know their kids’ mental health is in the hands of a school counselor who believes confused kids should cut off contact with their parents and find a new family?

H/t @Jenn_McW

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A degree means they've been properly indoctrinated.

Unfortunately, the photo gets cut off up above. The full picture shows the Abolish ICE flag along with a dozen others, eight of which this editor has never even seen before.

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We wondered which age group The Kids [sic] Book of Chosen Family was targeted to, so we looked it up on Amazon:

This is a kids’ book about chosen family. A chosen family is exactly what it sounds like: a family you choose! There are lots of people who can be a part of your chosen family, and you get to pick who makes you feel the safest and bravest.

This book was made to help kids aged 5-9 understand what a chosen family is and how they work. At its core, a chosen family is made up of people who love, see, and support you for being your truest self. Chosen family looks unique to each of us, but they should all make us feel safe and supported!

Kids aged 5 to 9.

***

 

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