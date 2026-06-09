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Report: Bari Weiss Poised to Oversee Editorial Operations at CNN

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 09, 2026
Meme

Look out, CNN! In a move that will "reverberate in American journalism history," CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss fired insubordinate combat veteran Scott Pelley after he claimed that she was murdering 60 Minutes. He went on to tell The New York Times that being fired felt like his spouse was being murdered. And now she's coming for Jake Tapper, reportedly.

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Liberals, which includes the mainstream media, have opposed the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance, fearing that CEO David Ellison will turn CNN into another Fox News. Now, The New York Post is reporting that Weiss is poised to oversee CNN's editorial operations if the merger goes through.

Ariel Zilber reports:

CBS News boss Bari Weiss is likely to gain editorial oversight of CNN if and when Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is approved, according to a report.

Paramount executives are said to have held preliminary discussions with several candidates who would come in and run the business-side operations next to Weiss while she continues to oversee editorial.

The prospect of Weiss overseeing editorial operations across both CBS News and CNN would represent a remarkable expansion of her influence less than a year after she was brought in to run CBS News.

Weiss, 42, was installed as CBS News editor-in-chief after Ellison’s media company, Skydance, merged with Paramount last year.

Since taking over the helm of the Tiffany Network’s news division, however, Weiss has made changes that have ruffled feathers — nowhere more visibly than at “60 Minutes,” the long-running television newsmagazine.

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Will we finally be getting that housecleaning of CNN that people have been anticipating with the merger?

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Releases again. Remember, for some reason, they fired him and then hired him back.

They should announce this on July 4th so we can see progressive heads explode along with the fireworks.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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