Report: Bari Weiss Poised to Oversee Editorial Operations at CNN

Look out, CNN! In a move that will "reverberate in American journalism history," CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss fired insubordinate combat veteran Scott Pelley after he claimed that she was murdering 60 Minutes. He went on to tell The New York Times that being fired felt like his spouse was being murdered. And now she's coming for Jake Tapper, reportedly.

Advertisement

Liberals, which includes the mainstream media, have opposed the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance, fearing that CEO David Ellison will turn CNN into another Fox News. Now, The New York Post is reporting that Weiss is poised to oversee CNN's editorial operations if the merger goes through.

CBS News boss Bari Weiss poised to oversee CNN editorial operations: report https://t.co/9TOb1jnX68 pic.twitter.com/zodbfpgDKf — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2026

Ariel Zilber reports:

CBS News boss Bari Weiss is likely to gain editorial oversight of CNN if and when Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is approved, according to a report. Paramount executives are said to have held preliminary discussions with several candidates who would come in and run the business-side operations next to Weiss while she continues to oversee editorial. … The prospect of Weiss overseeing editorial operations across both CBS News and CNN would represent a remarkable expansion of her influence less than a year after she was brought in to run CBS News. Weiss, 42, was installed as CBS News editor-in-chief after Ellison’s media company, Skydance, merged with Paramount last year. Since taking over the helm of the Tiffany Network’s news division, however, Weiss has made changes that have ruffled feathers — nowhere more visibly than at “60 Minutes,” the long-running television newsmagazine.

Will we finally be getting that housecleaning of CNN that people have been anticipating with the merger?

Hey CNN! Serial Killer Bari is coming for ya’ll pic.twitter.com/Zz9g5CJ6Bf — Gigohead (@gigohead) June 9, 2026

Hahahaha! Bari Weiss is so far from conservative and it still scares the crap out of the Democrats. Anyone to the right of Stalin is a bridge too far. 😂 — Mario Mazzanouvle (@MarioMazzanouvl) June 9, 2026

Cue the leftist meltdown! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) June 9, 2026

What would happen if CBS and CNN stopped lying? Wow. What a thing to ponder. I've never seen it in my lifetime. — 🎣 (@SpangleAngler) June 9, 2026

Are we Making American News True Again? Bari is the MANTA — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) June 9, 2026

Careful! Stelter seems like an emotional eater. — Sky Garner (@sky57124) June 9, 2026

@bariweiss I know you're the right person for this job because they all hate you. YOU GO, GIRL — Shamus Chang (@ShamusChang) June 9, 2026

I’ll bet there is mass terror going on at CNN right about now.



I hope she releases this smarmy little weasel as soon as she gains that authority. pic.twitter.com/scJgIQgfkW — EDWARD MORTON (@MortonEdw18327) June 9, 2026

Advertisement

Releases again. Remember, for some reason, they fired him and then hired him back.

pic.twitter.com/T85jjHmwlA — Sharp Stick in the Eye (@sharp_stick_eye) June 9, 2026

Not a fan of Bari Weiss but there's something to be said about the delicious tears that will be apparent at CNN 😂 — Dr Woof 🐭 (@DrWoofAus) June 9, 2026

I will run out of popcorn watching this. — Eben Brown (FOX) 🇺🇸 (@FoxEbenBrown) June 9, 2026

They should announce this on July 4th so we can see progressive heads explode along with the fireworks.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.