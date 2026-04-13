Hauling the Trash: NYPD Carries Away Jewish Voice for Peace Protesters Blocking Traffic

Here's something you like to see, and we're surprised it's happening in New York City. Police are hauling away pro-Palestine, anti-Iran war protesters who were blocking the street like they were sacks of wet flour and tossing them in the paddy wagon. This particular group was organized by pro-Palestinian Jewish Voice for Peace, which is not to be confused with Jews for Radical and Economic Justice, which sent three female rabbis and a transgender man to endorse Zohran "Globalize the Infifada" Mamdani with a really cringeworthy green-screen video set against the streets of New York.

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Anyway, enjoy the screaming.

NOW: Mass Arrests in Manhattan as protesters from Jewish Voices for Peace BLOCK Third Avenue in Manhattan protesting US involvement in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/ejTFxv24QH — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 13, 2026

🚨 NOW: NYPD are making MASS ARRESTS of Pro-Islam “protestors” for BLOCKING Third Avenue in NYC



Officers were having a visibly tough time carrying off one of the fat liberal women



Leftists are going to start using fat women as anchors at “protests” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ypJe6rN4Tq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

I see a lot of workers comp coming in next few days! — JustSoYouKnow✝️🇺🇸🦅 (@JSYKRobert) April 13, 2026

Among those arrests was traitor Bradley Manning, who uploaded classified documents to WikiLeaks while on leave from serving in Iraq. Bradley was given hormone treatments in Fort Leavenworth and became "Chelsea," and had his sentence commuted by President Barack Obama.

🚨 WOW! NYPD have made 89 ARRESTS — including Bradley Manning (who now calls himself Chelsea) — after pro-Islam protestors BLOCKED Third Ave in NYC



Keep them there OVERNIGHT.



Immediate release after booking ENCOURAGES this behavior. pic.twitter.com/zC1Qsv4dg6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

They need those "blankets" that the Japanese use to wrap people in when they carry them off. — AAE (@AAC0519) April 13, 2026

Deport these violent criminals. If they want Islamic nations to be great…. They can go overseas and join them. — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) April 13, 2026

The dumbest humans on earth strike again. Also including some of the fattest humans on earth. They should be proud. 😕 — Skalez AKA FL4Life (@TheSkalez) April 13, 2026

Hand trucks and duct tape @NYPDPC — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) April 13, 2026

That’s the first time in her life anyone has picked her up — JoHoe (@JordanNightfury) April 13, 2026

Watching obese white losers protest is the best entertainment some times — Gale (@Fgalez4f) April 13, 2026

Let’s swap these protestors for the ones in Iran.



One group would find out what fascism really is.

And the other group would be proud Americans. — jungman (@notajungman) April 13, 2026

If protesters make police have to carry them, is it resisting arrest charges? If not, the police just need to drag them feet first. That will get them up quick, fast, and in a hurry. — Lacey Dennon (@Landshark9111) April 13, 2026

If only liberal white people could learn to like themselves they wouldn’t have to do things like this. — Opie (@Opie187) April 13, 2026

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Looks like the only free bus ride these people are getting in Mamdami's NYC. — The Model Gamer (@TheModelGamerYT) April 13, 2026

Mostly women. What a shocking surprise. — Karma KΞN (@KarmaKontrol) April 13, 2026

And a man pretending to be a woman, and at least one effeminate beta male.

These idiots will be back in the streets in minutes. Liberal judges will not make them spend a second behind bars or make them pay anything. — Matt V (@MattV12345678) April 13, 2026

It's nice that they had the money to have custom T-shirts made for the occasion. So who's paying them?

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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