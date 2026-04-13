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Hauling the Trash: NYPD Carries Away Jewish Voice for Peace Protesters Blocking Traffic

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitchy

Here's something you like to see, and we're surprised it's happening in New York City. Police are hauling away pro-Palestine, anti-Iran war protesters who were blocking the street like they were sacks of wet flour and tossing them in the paddy wagon. This particular group was organized by pro-Palestinian Jewish Voice for Peace, which is not to be confused with Jews for Radical and Economic Justice, which sent three female rabbis and a transgender man to endorse Zohran "Globalize the Infifada" Mamdani with a really cringeworthy green-screen video set against the streets of New York.

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Anyway, enjoy the screaming.

Among those arrests was traitor Bradley Manning, who uploaded classified documents to WikiLeaks while on leave from serving in Iraq. Bradley was given hormone treatments in Fort Leavenworth and became "Chelsea," and had his sentence commuted by President Barack Obama.

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And a man pretending to be a woman, and at least one effeminate beta male.

It's nice that they had the money to have custom T-shirts made for the occasion. So who's paying them?

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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IRAN NEW YORK PRO-PALESTINIAN TRANSGENDER

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