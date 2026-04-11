Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein

It was February when a troupe of dancers reenacted the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in front of the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Post just happened to have a cameraman there. Here it is again, if you missed it.

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A group of dancers performed outside the Kennedy Center and the Lincoln Memorial on Presidents' Day in protest of the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. Broadway and former Kennedy Center dancers were a part of the performance,… pic.twitter.com/j3LhpvU643 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2026

Funny … The Washington Post's cameraman just happened to be passing by this week when he caught another troupe of dancers, this one a "protest dance" aimed at President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Who wants to be the one to tell them Epstein is dead?

Young women and girls performed a protest dance aimed at President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.



The dancers wore blindfolds and leotards with different passages from the Epstein files printed on them. https://t.co/fy1Olg1Cr9 pic.twitter.com/bH3HeYDhD5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 10, 2026

As we reported earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump held a press conference in which she gave Epstein's victims a chance to name the men who assaulted them: "Give these victims the opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony,” she said.

Instead, we have a bunch of dancers running around in leotards with pages from the Epstein files printed on them. Somebody paid for that.

Liberalism is a mental illness. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 11, 2026

Washington Post: Encouraging mental illness since 1877. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 11, 2026

Sad, really, that the spectators didn't have blindfolds as well. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) April 11, 2026

This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) April 11, 2026

What hack bullshit that you wrote about this and didn’t raise the issue that they are all insane — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 11, 2026

Jeffrey would have loved this — Meme Gene (@ofreacharound) April 11, 2026

I'm not sure there's a more thorough way to say that you're a member of the privileged caste than this kind of bullshit. — Todd (@toddmcaleer) April 10, 2026

Leotarded is a solid euphemism — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) April 11, 2026

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Evocative of....



But seriously, the lookatme narcissism of these twatwaffles is jaw-dropping 🙄 pic.twitter.com/nzsRuPwRBw — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 11, 2026

I can’t believe you’re giving this oxygen. It’s a new low even for you. — LifeisMusic (@BangorRocks2) April 11, 2026

Great. Maybe the dance will inspire the victims to testify now. — BJane1182 (@FrancesJaneB) April 11, 2026

It would have been a shame if WaPo's videographer hadn't been walking by when this took place, and no one had seen it after all that hard work.

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