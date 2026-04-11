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Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 11, 2026
Washington Post

It was February when a troupe of dancers reenacted the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in front of the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Post just happened to have a cameraman there. Here it is again, if you missed it.

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Funny … The Washington Post's cameraman just happened to be passing by this week when he caught another troupe of dancers, this one a "protest dance" aimed at President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Who wants to be the one to tell them Epstein is dead?

As we reported earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump held a press conference in which she gave Epstein's victims a chance to name the men who assaulted them: "Give these victims the opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony,” she said.

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Instead, we have a bunch of dancers running around in leotards with pages from the Epstein files printed on them. Somebody paid for that.

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It would have been a shame if WaPo's videographer hadn't been walking by when this took place, and no one had seen it after all that hard work.

***

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DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MELANIA TRUMP WASHINGTON POST

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