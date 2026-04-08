Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach Trump

Did Newsweek just post this today? The current polling question should be, "Do you think President Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment?" As impeachment inquiry leader Rep. Dan Goldman said in a video, we're beyond the point of impeachment now.

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Let's check out the piece and see what percentage constitutes "over half of Americans," as well as who conducted the poll and what they want Trump impeached for.

Over half of Americans want Congress to impeach Trump now, according to a new poll. One in seven Republicans backs it. https://t.co/PbDK7vgXut — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 8, 2026

...and Kamala is up by 8 in Iowa. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 8, 2026

Jesus Mesa reports:

Fifty-two percent of registered voters back impeachment compared to 40 percent opposed, according to the survey of 790 voters commissioned by two groups opposing his Iran war and other policies. The finding includes one in seven Republicans supporting removal proceedings. The survey's two sponsors were Impeach Trump. Again. and Free Speech For People, two progressive advocacy groups.

Newsweek is reporting on a poll of 790 registered voters sponsored by two anti-Trump organizations. And saying "over half of Americans."

We surveyed 790 Democrats from a Democratic pollster firm and blah blah blah. Dumbasses. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 8, 2026

Did they conduct the poll at a No Kings rally to boot?

That is pure bullshit and you know it. — Tia Fox (@TiaFox41312006) April 8, 2026

Democrats wanted Trump impeached on November 6th, and MTG quit already. She isn't a "Republican" even if she checked that box. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) April 8, 2026

Says the rag that was sold for $1. — Brad Nozik (@BNozik4849) April 8, 2026

That's funny because I wasn't polled or anyone I know. He's a duly elected president who won in a landslide and every swing state your BS lefty reporting sucks. — Jodi Sinclair (@mamaofmastiffs) April 8, 2026

This is classic advocacy polling 🤡sponsored by a group literally named 'Impeach Trump. Again.' and run by a progressive pollster.



Far from a neutral snapshot of America. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) April 8, 2026

This is a push poll-style survey commissioned and funded by explicitly anti-Trump progressive organizations actively campaigning for impeachment. They polled 800 people. Mostly those affiliated with their cause. — the truth is hard (@truthishard__) April 8, 2026

According to a bullshit poll. I don't even have to ask Grok to know it's a left wing organization, and probably has a huge margin of error with a small sample size — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 8, 2026

Newsweek reports that the poll has a margin of error of 3.9 percent, enough to swing the result the other way.

I’m calling your headline a lie. Oh, and go fuck yourself. pic.twitter.com/lQwoN9Cysf — Brandon ‘Let’s Go’ Bridges DR. of Robotics (@Minedetector79D) April 8, 2026

According to a poll by two left wing lunatic organizations. Like anyone believes the crap you publish anymore. — LarsKerch (@LJKerch) April 8, 2026

Give me a break with these ridiculous polls.



The survey's two sponsors were Impeach Trump. Again. and Free Speech For People, two progressive advocacy groups. They polled 790 voters commissioned by the two groups opposing the Iran war. — Kristi Stahr 🇺🇲 (@KristiMStahr) April 8, 2026

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Nothing like basing your opinion on a poll of less than 800 people — Albert Botsworth III (@botsworth_iii) April 8, 2026

What “high crime” or misdemeanor do the Democrats want to invent for this round? — Major Enabler (@ZGBG321) April 8, 2026

I just polled a room and everybody said you’re full of fucking shit. See we can all do our little polls with who we want to answer but you’re a bunch of fucking liars cause it’s being paid for leftist groups. — Minnesota stole taxpayers money (@voteforyrlife) April 8, 2026

Newsweek actually got a lot of engagement out of this clickbait, so we guess it worked.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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