Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her...
Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God...
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and...
VIP
'America is Stolen Land, So Americans Need to Shut Up' – Video Sends...
MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN...
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...
Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Yout...
Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas...
CNN Posts Fraudulent Ceasefire Details, and Trump Is Livid

Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach Trump

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 08, 2026
Twitchy

Did Newsweek just post this today? The current polling question should be, "Do you think President Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment?" As impeachment inquiry leader Rep. Dan Goldman said in a video, we're beyond the point of impeachment now.

Advertisement

Let's check out the piece and see what percentage constitutes "over half of Americans," as well as who conducted the poll and what they want Trump impeached for.

Jesus Mesa reports:

Fifty-two percent of registered voters back impeachment compared to 40 percent opposed, according to the survey of 790 voters commissioned by two groups opposing his Iran war and other policies. The finding includes one in seven Republicans supporting removal proceedings.

The survey's two sponsors were Impeach Trump. Again. and Free Speech For People, two progressive advocacy groups.

Newsweek is reporting on a poll of 790 registered voters sponsored by two anti-Trump organizations. And saying "over half of Americans."

Did they conduct the poll at a No Kings rally to boot?

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Advertisement

Newsweek reports that the poll has a margin of error of 3.9 percent, enough to swing the result the other way.

Advertisement

Newsweek actually got a lot of engagement out of this clickbait, so we guess it worked.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP NEWSWEEK POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
Brett T.
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating
Grateful Calvin
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress
justmindy
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her justmindy
Advertisement