MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN Behind’

As our own Warren Squire reported in a VIP post early Wednesday morning, MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell had to quickly settle on a narrative after the announcement on Tuesday evening that Iran had accepted a two-week ceasefire agreement and would not be the victim of President Donald Trump's nuclear genocide. O'Donnell claimed that “a whole civilization has already died” because Trump was elected president.

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The hammering has never stopped for O'Donnell. He's always mad, in both senses of the word. After Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the incredible rescue of a U.S. airman who'd been shot down in Iran, O'Donnell took issue with Hegseth's sexist language.

Lawrence O'Donnell is breathlessly offended that Pete Hegseth's statement that "we leave no man behind" is offensive to women.



"That could have been a woman they were trying to rescue."



h/t @NickFondacaro pic.twitter.com/7iQbnNC3n8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

O'Donnell, who would otherwise have no kind words for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, praised him for saying "no one left behind."

Jesus Christ, they'll literally find *anything* to whine about. https://t.co/0p8cxWNZqV — JWF (@JammieWF) April 8, 2026

When the leftist pundits are more worried about someone being misgendered than they are about rescuing them, that says a lot. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) April 8, 2026

Sorry, Lawrence O’Donnell, women are not as stupid as you think we are.



Not counting radical left Trump-hating women, the rest of us know the statement “ we leave no man behind” means we leave NO ONE behind.



In case you’re wondering why the media are loathed today.. — gailtalk (@gailtalk) April 8, 2026

JFC he's a moron. — Lisa (@politeracy) April 8, 2026

Digging pretty deep to find something to complain about, @Lawrence — RC (@Pedlar7) April 8, 2026

Hope he keeps up this nonsense, honestly. He clearly has no idea how ridiculous it sounds and he's only helping to tank the Democrat brand. Continue the hammering! 🤣 — Old Sport (@OldSport_X) April 8, 2026

Larry is such a bitter little man in a dying institution — MSM is trash (@janagriz) April 8, 2026

these people live to be offended. That’s their entire life goal. — Theresa 🇺🇸🦬🏈 (@ny4carrie) April 8, 2026

Anyone who actually serves isn't soft enough to be offended by this. Anyone else who is offended doesn't matter. — GoCrazyCadillac (@NorthATLWife) April 8, 2026

Shut the fuck up Lawrence. Just shut the fuck up. — MartyO (@MOgelvie65514) April 8, 2026

Good Lord, I cannot imagine being as anal retentive and offended by the most mundane, totally innocuous 🐎💩 that you people clutch your obnoxious pearls over! @Lawrence — KimL. (@kimberlya6111) April 8, 2026

"All of mankind" is discrimination and will not be tolerated. — Ronald & Donald (@AndrewChri62620) April 8, 2026

If Hegseth had said, "We leave no man or woman behind," O'Donnell would probably be taking offense of behalf of all of the nonbinary airpeople out there.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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