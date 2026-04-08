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MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN Behind’

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on April 08, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

As our own Warren Squire reported in a VIP post early Wednesday morning, MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell had to quickly settle on a narrative after the announcement on Tuesday evening that Iran had accepted a two-week ceasefire agreement and would not be the victim of President Donald Trump's nuclear genocide. O'Donnell claimed that “a whole civilization has already died” because Trump was elected president.

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The hammering has never stopped for O'Donnell. He's always mad, in both senses of the word. After Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the incredible rescue of a U.S. airman who'd been shot down in Iran, O'Donnell took issue with Hegseth's sexist language.

O'Donnell, who would otherwise have no kind words for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, praised him for saying "no one left behind."

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If Hegseth had said, "We leave no man or woman behind," O'Donnell would probably be taking offense of behalf of all of the nonbinary airpeople out there.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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