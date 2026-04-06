AP: Trump Administration Terminates Agreements to 'Protect' Trans Students in Schools

Here's some breaking news from The Associated Press: the Trump administration has terminated several Biden-era agreements to "protect" transgender students in schools. Protect them from what? From being misgendered and deadnamed.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Trump administration terminates several agreements to protect transgender students in schools. https://t.co/DYlFQA6T3g — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2026

Annie Ma reports:

The Education Department said Monday it has terminated agreements with five school districts and a college aimed at upholding protections for transgender students, backing away from requirements negotiated by previous administrations that took a different interpretation of civil rights. The decision removes the federal obligations for the schools to keep up measures such as faculty training on abiding by a students’ preferred name and pronouns and allowing students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The horror! The school districts are no longer federally obligated to train faculty on using a student's preferred pronouns. As the AP reports, "Under the Biden and Obama administrations, the department interpreted Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education, to include protections for transgender and gay students." Incorrectly interpreted Title IX.

Nice headline. Translation: no guys in girls’ spaces anymore. — Possibly (@Possiblyinabit) April 6, 2026

"protect transgender students" lol — Antonio (@djtechchicago) April 6, 2026

Every American student has equal rights under the law.



The idea that trans students deserve extra rights over girls’ sports, privacy, or fairness isn’t equality; it’s a ludicrous power grab pretending to be compassion. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) April 6, 2026

False framing. “Protections for transgender students” means females are denied the right to consent to males in their bathrooms, locker rooms, etc. — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) April 6, 2026

What were they protecting fools? You mean hiding information from their parents? — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) April 6, 2026

Kids need protected from rainbow Nazi predatory adults. They’ve infiltrated public schools. — Jess (@jraeruns) April 6, 2026

Who was protecting biological girls in their sports and private spaces? No agreements there when there should have been. — KJ (@SnayburtJames) April 6, 2026

Your propaganda in support of mutilating and sterilizing children, cutting off their healthy body parts and spreading awful confusion to vulnerable people is evil, and I think deep down you know it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 6, 2026

Do you mean that XYs are not allowed in the XX shower room? Do you not understand that almost all human beings would understand that it is the XXs who need protection from the XYs? No wonder legacy media newsrooms are emptying out. — Denyse O'Leary (@itsdesign) April 6, 2026

The rest of the kids need to be protected from the trans kids. — DiggyDogg (@za_diggy) April 6, 2026

You mean they are now protecting girls’ sports and private locker rooms and bathrooms? Is that what you’re trying to say? — Amy Celeste (@AmyCeleste8) April 6, 2026

Advertisement

Excellent. Males pretending to be females and females pretending to be males already have every right that a normal person has. There's nothing to get upset about.



Not sorry. — Mystery (@MysTery46787439) April 6, 2026

“Set the euphemism level to lethal.” — Menkui (@Cmplxe) April 6, 2026

Good, we should not sacrifice the other 99% so the 1% with a mental illness doesn't get their feeling hurt. — Joe Isuzu (@RottenJoeIsuzu) April 6, 2026

False.



They terminated the states having more rights over your children than the parents do.



They terminated schools affirming, perpetuating, and hiding mental illness funded by our tax dollars. — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) April 6, 2026

The poster above was right — it's the students who need protection from the transgender kids more often than not.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!