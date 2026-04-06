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AP: Trump Administration Terminates Agreements to 'Protect' Trans Students in Schools

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Here's some breaking news from The Associated Press: the Trump administration has terminated several Biden-era agreements to "protect" transgender students in schools. Protect them from what? From being misgendered and deadnamed.

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Annie Ma reports:

The Education Department said Monday it has terminated agreements with five school districts and a college aimed at upholding protections for transgender students, backing away from requirements negotiated by previous administrations that took a different interpretation of civil rights.

The decision removes the federal obligations for the schools to keep up measures such as faculty training on abiding by a students’ preferred name and pronouns and allowing students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The horror! The school districts are no longer federally obligated to train faculty on using a student's preferred pronouns. As the AP reports, "Under the Biden and Obama administrations, the department interpreted Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education, to include protections for transgender and gay students." Incorrectly interpreted Title IX.

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The poster above was right — it's the students who need protection from the transgender kids more often than not.

***

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EDUCATION TITLE IX TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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