PANIC: ‘White Plague’ Is Deadlier Than COVID and Is on the Rise in US

When President Joe Biden promised us a winter of "severe illness and death," he was talking about the COVID vaccine, which he'd had, plus boosters, and still contracted COVID-19 more than once. He wasn't talking about tens of millions of illegals pouring over the border carrying who knows what. But as our own Just Mindy reported on Wednesday, the illegal alien who shot Sheridan Gorman in the back couldn't show up for his court hearing because he was in the hospital with tuberculosis, his bill being paid by the American taxpayer.

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The New York Post seems to be trying to incite a panic about a disease deadlier than COVID that's going by the name, the white plague.

'White plague' is on the rise in the US - it's deadlier than Covid and becoming antibiotic resistant https://t.co/RbrjT2kbyJ pic.twitter.com/nD0UC5lwm8 — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2026

As the attached Community Note reads, they're talking about tuberculosis.

They are calling it the "white plague," but it is most common in illegal immigrant populations that have crossed into the United States. The illegal immigrant who killed the college student in Chicago has it. https://t.co/yWg8gRMIEo — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2026

You do know it's just TB, right? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 26, 2026

The democrats allowed millions of diseased third world savages carrying drug resistant TB into the USA during the Biden/Harris Administration.

This is the direct result.https://t.co/z88dwFfiJI — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) March 25, 2026

@nypost doesn't want to call this what it is in their headline because everyone in the United States KNOWS that we had TUBERCULOSIS practically eradicated before BIDEN let in 20 million illegal aliens into this country. — Gilo (@_Gilo1) March 25, 2026

Deadlier than covid. Covid has a 99.95% survival rate. — Jonathan Taylor Thomas (@Sir_JTT) March 25, 2026

TB is endemic in much of the third-world, including most of South and Central America.



It is not endemic in the United States where you would be most likely to get TB at a hospital.



Many illegal and legal immigrants however bring TB to the U.S. — RealOriginalist (@RealOriginalist) March 26, 2026

If we couldn’t call it the China virus - we can’t call this one the white plague — ChainlinkJohnny (@ChainlinkJohnny) March 25, 2026

If "Spanish flu" is racist so is "white plague". — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) March 25, 2026

They shut down "monkeypox," too.

77% of all TB cases in the U.S. occurred in people born outside the country. The incidence rate in this group is nearly 20 times higher than for U.S.-born individuals. — Southpaw (@SouthpawPatrol) March 25, 2026

It’s brought to us by imported illegals. Thanks Democrats. — Z (@insatiablevine) March 25, 2026

So, which editor decided to use "white plague" to describe tuberculosis and why?

Let's hope Gorman's killer gets well soon so he can get his butt to court.

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