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PANIC: ‘White Plague’ Is Deadlier Than COVID and Is on the Rise in US

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 26, 2026
Twitchy

When President Joe Biden promised us a winter of "severe illness and death," he was talking about the COVID vaccine, which he'd had, plus boosters, and still contracted COVID-19 more than once. He wasn't talking about tens of millions of illegals pouring over the border carrying who knows what. But as our own Just Mindy reported on Wednesday, the illegal alien who shot Sheridan Gorman in the back couldn't show up for his court hearing because he was in the hospital with tuberculosis, his bill being paid by the American taxpayer.

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The New York Post seems to be trying to incite a panic about a disease deadlier than COVID that's going by the name, the white plague.

As the attached Community Note reads, they're talking about tuberculosis.

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They shut down "monkeypox," too.

So, which editor decided to use "white plague" to describe tuberculosis and why?

Let's hope Gorman's killer gets well soon so he can get his butt to court.

***

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