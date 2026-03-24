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Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as DHS Secretary

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump introduced the new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin.

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As we reported earlier this month, MS NOW executive producer Kyle Griffin made note of the fact that Mullin was the only senator not to hold at least a bachelor's degree. This also seems to upset retired Air Force colonel Moe David, who declared America a joke.

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And that's just it. Does he have what it takes to run the agency? We're cautiously optimistic. And we certainly don't care about his associate's degree. No one could be worse than the highly educated Alejandro Mayorkas.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARKWAYNE MULLIN

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