Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as DHS Secretary

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump introduced the new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin.

🚨 SHOCKWAVES: DC Democrats are about to LOSE THEIR SHlT after hearing Mullin’s speech after being sworn in: “Failure is NOT an option.”



“I won’t let you down.”



The American people are COUNTING ON the campaign promise of MASS DEPORTATIONS to restore America’s sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/OuNaPlcYdd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2026

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Strong message. Border security matters but execution has to be realistic and lawful. Let’s see how it plays out... — Bo Carter (@BoCarter_US) March 24, 2026

Mass deportations weren’t just a campaign slogan. Voters expect action. 🇺🇸 — Malika Noor (@malaikanoor48) March 24, 2026

We need to see swift movement to get the country cleaned up in a very short amount of time-believing in someone is seeing action! — CHGold (@ConnaGold) March 24, 2026

As we reported earlier this month, MS NOW executive producer Kyle Griffin made note of the fact that Mullin was the only senator not to hold at least a bachelor's degree. This also seems to upset retired Air Force colonel Moe David, who declared America a joke.

A plumber with an associates degree with zero military or national security experience … America is a joke. https://t.co/PY9AYpzyIz — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) March 24, 2026

Gosh, I wonder why the working class hates the Democrats. — John (@crossplainsjohn) March 24, 2026

If only this country could be run by plumbers instead of lawyers — B-Mann (@rbmann21) March 24, 2026

Nothing wrong with being a plumber. In fact they provide an invaluable service that requires significant training. His life experience has qualified him. — Right Path (@SugarsBrigaid) March 24, 2026

Knows how to manage people and, based on his business success, likely good at picking talented, get things done people. That's what his job is going to be. You're familiar with A students work for C students? — Dennis Connolly (@Deconn) March 24, 2026

Yep. The bureaucrats have all done a wonderful job.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) March 24, 2026

A plumber who WANTS to stop illegal immigration can't do a worse job than Biden's appointee. — SWSomerville (@S_W_Somerville) March 24, 2026

Not being heavily indoctrinated by crypto communists/marxists is a qualification, actually — Devonteshiquanda (@Devonteshiquand) March 24, 2026

What exactly prepares someone for government? I suggest none are qualified. — Gr8PoppySez (@PStinebiz) March 24, 2026

He will do more good than 10 Harvard grads.

He knows what it actually takes to survive and thrive in the real world. — tripsdad (@tripsdadand1) March 24, 2026

I’ll take a plumber over a JAG Officer any day of the week.



Plumbers are useful. — VetBaby208 (@fl6060842) March 24, 2026

Alejandro Mayorkas? No military or national security experience. Can’t find anything negative in your feed about that. — R. T. Fagan (@TheRidgePlan) March 24, 2026

He's the perfect guy for the job. He's used to unclogging crap. — Jenny (@LuckyOptimist) March 24, 2026

Oh Moe, you don’t need a PHD to run a department, after 40 years in the national security arena I’m no longer impressed with credentials - incredibly, some people are easily impressed. — TinCanSailor (@TWTerry374) March 24, 2026

Actually, no. This is a very bad take. Mullin may prove to be good or bad as Homeland Security Secretary but the fact of his being a plumber and/or "only" having an associate's degree is not relevant. We've got to get over this credentialism and snobbism in DC. — Hollywoodland (@hllywoodlandCA) March 24, 2026

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There's a female SCOTUS justice who can't define the word woman. You're right. America is a joke. — Nathaniel Hawthorne's Ghost (@Hawthorne_Ghost) March 24, 2026

All the secretary does is run the agency. If he’s a good manager, and his business success indicates that he is, what does it matter? — Cowboy Charlie (@char5191) March 24, 2026

And that's just it. Does he have what it takes to run the agency? We're cautiously optimistic. And we certainly don't care about his associate's degree. No one could be worse than the highly educated Alejandro Mayorkas.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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