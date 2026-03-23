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Newsweek Looks at Trump's Chances at Being Removed Via 25th Amendment as Calls for It Grow

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 23, 2026
Journalism meme

We've been a bit distracted by the conflict with Iran and the shutdown of DHS by the Democrats, so we missed the most recent growing calls for President Donald Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment. Fortunately, Newsweek is on the case and evaluates the chances of it happening. Isn't this the magazine that sold for $1?

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Newsweek senior editor Jenni Fink reports:

A conservative journalist is calling for Vice President JD Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment to get President Donald Trump out of office, but prediction markets indicate people aren't confident that will happen.

Majid M. Padellan, who goes by "Brooklyn Dad Defiant" on X, pushed for the invocation of the 25th Amendment immediately because the people "surrounding" Trump have "no idea what they're doing in Iran, and it will cost many lives and devastate the economy."

Her source is an X post by Brooklyn Dad Defiant? Fink reports that Polymarket has the chances of Trump being removed by the end of the year at 8 percent.

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Because of the "growing calls" from people like Sen. Ed Markey.

Because he's no longer mentally fit to be president. Remember all during Trump's first term, when one of Brian Stelter's reliable sources on CNN was the Yale psychiatrist who thought Trump should be put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold after a tweet about North Korea?

The growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment happened during the last administration, but Newsweek didn't cover that.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE NEWSWEEK

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