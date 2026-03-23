Newsweek Looks at Trump's Chances at Being Removed Via 25th Amendment as Calls for It Grow

We've been a bit distracted by the conflict with Iran and the shutdown of DHS by the Democrats, so we missed the most recent growing calls for President Donald Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment. Fortunately, Newsweek is on the case and evaluates the chances of it happening. Isn't this the magazine that sold for $1?

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Removing Trump from office would require Vice President JD Vance and his cabinet to turn on him. https://t.co/51tPpOYU8t — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 23, 2026

Newsweek senior editor Jenni Fink reports:

A conservative journalist is calling for Vice President JD Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment to get President Donald Trump out of office, but prediction markets indicate people aren't confident that will happen. … Majid M. Padellan, who goes by "Brooklyn Dad Defiant" on X, pushed for the invocation of the 25th Amendment immediately because the people "surrounding" Trump have "no idea what they're doing in Iran, and it will cost many lives and devastate the economy."

Her source is an X post by Brooklyn Dad Defiant? Fink reports that Polymarket has the chances of Trump being removed by the end of the year at 8 percent.

Trump is not going to be removed from office you fucking morons. — 🇺🇸 Afterseven (@Afterseven) March 23, 2026

What a hack of an article.



This is what you call journalism? — Freedomphora (@Freedomphora) March 23, 2026

There is a reason Newsweek was sold for $1. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Brad Nozik (@BNozik4849) March 23, 2026

"how to nullify the people's vote". Today's regiment of "unbiased news". 🤣🤣🤣 — Radio Rainbow (@realRadioRainb1) March 23, 2026

These people are delusional.

They're same people who said Biden was sharp as a tack. — insearchofpar (@insearchofpar) March 23, 2026

Eat a dick. If Democrats didn’t remove a mentally incapacitated Biden why do you ever think that GOP would ever remove one of the most popular Presidents in the GOP history? Like this post is made for clicks — NY1982_USPolitics (@Ny1982U) March 23, 2026

Shut up with this. Trump is more sane than most of the news media. — Mountain Man (@MountainMan280) March 23, 2026

Why is this even an article? — AgenticBit (@indminded135) March 23, 2026

Because of the "growing calls" from people like Sen. Ed Markey.

Never gonna happen sweetie. — @1BuckJoeFiden (@AntiLibtardism) March 23, 2026

Delete this. — This little light (@Thslttllight) March 23, 2026

Why would we want to remove our electoral college winning, popular vote winning, every single swing state winning president from office? — Mikeal DeBeer (@DebeerSteve3330) March 23, 2026

Because he's no longer mentally fit to be president. Remember all during Trump's first term, when one of Brian Stelter's reliable sources on CNN was the Yale psychiatrist who thought Trump should be put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold after a tweet about North Korea?

The growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment happened during the last administration, but Newsweek didn't cover that.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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