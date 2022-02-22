We’re still in awe of that tweet from the White House celebrating the fact that a Fourth of July barbecue would cost $0.16 less than the previous year. Meanwhile, the price of everything has gone up, including gas. As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden made a brief statement Tuesday about the sanctions he’d be imposing on Russia. As part of his remarks, Biden reminded us that defending freedom would have costs for us at home.

President Biden acknowledges US gas prices may keep rising due to his sanctions: "Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, and here at home. We need to be honest about that." pic.twitter.com/fuGH7gdc8d — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2022

It’s adorable when people say homeboy has nothing to do with the insane gas prices lately. — Skeet Peterson (@BROKENjsl) February 22, 2022

If only we were still energy independent — platospupil (@platospupil) February 22, 2022

What if the United States used our own supply of oil and natural gas instead of buying it from countries that hate us. — Mister B. (@rock_giants) February 22, 2022

If only there were a cheaper alternative, like building a pipeline to transport our own oil from Alaska. That would even create jobs. Man if only someone could have come up with a plan to do that…… — 🅿️umbaFourteen 🦚 (@The_RyanHolley) February 22, 2022

Open up the Keystone pipeline 🤡 — RichardWayne (@kswpractitioner) February 22, 2022

Looks like cancelling that pipeline was a huge mistake now doesn't it? — Neil Wood ☘️🍺 (@coolierewind) February 22, 2022

I feel like there's a way around this but I can't seem to think of what it is 🤔🤔🤔 — aaron (@Aaron_OFK) February 22, 2022

Wyoming and Dakota have been making oil for millions of years. We could get that down to Louisiana and refine it into gas ⛽️ I wonder if anyone has thought of this? — Kahuna (@Kahuna812) February 22, 2022

We’ve got the resources here to offset this if the administration allows it. — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) February 22, 2022

Or he could adopt Trumps energy policies and crash the price of oil again and put us back to energy independent status. Then there wouldn’t be “costs for defending freedom” — Jershwuh (@Joshoa123) February 22, 2022

We were energy independent before you. Give it back — .. (@DetroitWineGuy) February 22, 2022

I’m not the U.S. President but hear me out…if we became energy independent again wouldn’t it hurt Russia and lower gas prices, just a thought! — allthesmoke (@Grazier80) February 22, 2022

Or we could just try and be energy independent. — Deep Threat (@DeeepThreat) February 22, 2022

Biden ended our energy independence when he took office.

He needs to restore it now. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) February 22, 2022

Could easily be solved by ramping domestic production instead of slashing it like he has for two years. In 2019 we were the worlds largest exporter of refined and crude. — Dr. Pepper (@DrPeppe94158291) February 22, 2022

There's no reason our energy costs needed to rise like this. We were energy independent before Biden came in. He's wants to tell Americans to make sacrifices for Ukraine but won't even secure our southern border? — MJJ (@jacktsnack) February 22, 2022

I have a great idea, let’s use our own pipelines🤯 — james (@jamessalenetr1) February 22, 2022

Too bad we don’t have a pipeline or anything like that, so we Americans could save a little bit — Mack Molasses (@LAMBOLEGLOCK) February 22, 2022

Hmmm weird we had this pipeline that he shut down and all of sudden prices went up….coincidence?? — Nick (@Silverwolf62914) February 22, 2022

He can now blame inflation on Russia — covertsah (@coversah) February 22, 2022

L — steven (@stiffsthoughts) February 22, 2022

People really voted for this — BILLY HIVE 🐊 (@gatorgang1994) February 22, 2022

Electing this buffoon has cost America beyond calculation. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) February 22, 2022

Remember when inflation was only “transitory”?

