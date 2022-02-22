We’re still in awe of that tweet from the White House celebrating the fact that a Fourth of July barbecue would cost $0.16 less than the previous year. Meanwhile, the price of everything has gone up, including gas. As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden made a brief statement Tuesday about the sanctions he’d be imposing on Russia. As part of his remarks, Biden reminded us that defending freedom would have costs for us at home.

Trending

Remember when inflation was only “transitory”?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: costfreedomgas pricesinvasionJoe BidenRussiasanctionsUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video