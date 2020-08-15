You all know award-winning multimedia journalist David Leavitt, right? He’s the one who made a disgusting joke about a terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert that killed 23 people and then caught on video an alleged Trump supporter hoarding toilet paper from Dollar Tree after trying to ruin a Target manager who wouldn’t sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

He’s made no secret of his hatred for President Trump and his supporters, but we’re not sure why he thought tweeting about Batman was something an award-winning multimedia journalist would do.

Yeah, that’s him.

Speaking of Bane and “The Dark Knight Rises,” how about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot raising the city’s bridges to contain the looters?

Everyone’s already dead from the tax cuts.

