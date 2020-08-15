You all know award-winning multimedia journalist David Leavitt, right? He’s the one who made a disgusting joke about a terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert that killed 23 people and then caught on video an alleged Trump supporter hoarding toilet paper from Dollar Tree after trying to ruin a Target manager who wouldn’t sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

He’s made no secret of his hatred for President Trump and his supporters, but we’re not sure why he thought tweeting about Batman was something an award-winning multimedia journalist would do.

An adult tweeted this https://t.co/74XFi7H1mE — michael (@misterj880) August 15, 2020

Isn’t he the guy who harassed that target employee? — will finchman (@FinchmanWill) August 15, 2020

This is the toothbrush douche, right? — C. E. Shannon (@c0d3breakr_) August 16, 2020

Yeah, that’s him.

My man would call Batman if he doesn't get a good deal on an electric toothbrush — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) August 16, 2020

Batman would have laughed his bat balls off at you for trying to buy a toothbrush at a discount 🖕🏼 — TJ (@kwkouki) August 15, 2020

I don't see a Batman electric toothbrush at Target, but you can get a Captain America electric toothbrush there. Well, that is if you aren't barred from Target. pic.twitter.com/6JJZZZxsYP — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 16, 2020

Anyone told him that Antifa is Bane's crowd? — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) August 16, 2020

Speaking of Bane and “The Dark Knight Rises,” how about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot raising the city’s bridges to contain the looters?

it's a cartoon — heather naomi golden #TRUMP2020 #MAGA (@codeezra) August 16, 2020

You can always tell a grown man that plays with dolls. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) August 15, 2020

Some adults never really mature. 🤷‍♀️ — Kizmet (@Kizmet18) August 16, 2020

How old are you? — Hands Off My Guns🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JuanCovfefe) August 15, 2020

My eight year old daughter feels sorry for you….. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) August 15, 2020

I’ve seen some ppl broken by Trump, but he literally knocked you back to your childhood. — J&J (@JudgeandJury99) August 16, 2020

Cringe af. — Mike (@m_anto04) August 16, 2020

Save us from what? No, never mind. I don't want to hear your insane ramblings. Seek help.#BringBackInsaneAsylums — Harvos Marvos (@Harvos_Marvos) August 15, 2020

Save us from what exactly? All I ever hear is leftists reeing about him, but never any substantiated issues. Ever. — Ash on Comics | #1984WasAWarningNotAHandbook (@Ash1138) August 15, 2020

Batman will save us from the jobs and the tax cuts. lol — ✝️ BowtieZRcool 🇺🇲🎮☕ (@bowtieZRcool88) August 15, 2020

Everyone’s already dead from the tax cuts.

Trump is Batman — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) August 15, 2020

