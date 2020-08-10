As Twitchy reported, President Trump was escorted out of the White House briefing room by Secret Service just after starting his Monday afternoon press conference. From what we know, he was escorted to the Oval Office, where he stayed for a little bit, before returning to the briefing room without missing a beat. The Secret Service has confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting outside the White House.

Washington Post conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin weighed in right away with this hot take:

Bunker inspection time? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 10, 2020

The worst person on earth has jokes https://t.co/UVYDRfSGoo — Deepbunk (@Deepbunk) August 10, 2020

Someone was just shot outside the White House, Jennifer. https://t.co/durAsZ4YhF — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020

This is who they are. https://t.co/4YIhp8lMak — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 10, 2020

There's a shooting outside the White House and the Wash Post is out here acting like there aren't security protocols or anything 🤷‍♂️. Dumb. https://t.co/41M5uKpN2Y — Mike Baldwin (@Mbaldwin85) August 10, 2020

Imagine being this much of a useless ghoul. https://t.co/iub9QxsUYR — Unrattled Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) August 10, 2020

Get back in your straight jacket https://t.co/fhK7aJQGmf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2020

the ever-classy Jennifer Rubin, joking about a shooting https://t.co/yxzEBfvCzX — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 10, 2020

ICYMI – immediate response to an active shooter at the WH as AG Barr might say, "A class act" https://t.co/cTp7VOOnd7 — jim scott (@realdirkg) August 10, 2020

Wow, just wow. This tweet won't age well. https://t.co/ZSzcCxnlOg — Will B Hardagin (@IV20MYuJqINdYN5) August 10, 2020

Imagine thinking this is a good dunk when there was a shooting outside the White House. These people have a mental illness. https://t.co/QpLXV3AjAL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 10, 2020

Nah, back to the podium time 😉✌🏻 https://t.co/fWyHuLiqfn — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) August 10, 2020

As a matter of fact, it was back to the podium time.

BREAKING: Trump resumes press conference AFTER shooter is gunned down outside the White House. Power. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) August 10, 2020

“Do I seem rattled?” @potus on two shots fired at Wh House. Secret Service took @potus to Oval Office not bunker. One suspect shot, taken to hospital. Pres said shooter outside the fence. @EveningEdit — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) August 10, 2020

Reporter: “Are you rattled?" President Trump: “I don't know. Do I seem rattled? The world's always been a dangerous place. You look back on the centuries, it's always been a dangerous place.” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 10, 2020

President Trump isn't going to let something little like the Secret Service shooting a suspect near the White House stop him from talking about the record gains in the stock market. pic.twitter.com/n6jjKzIISx — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 10, 2020

REPORTER: "Does it concern you at all that someone who was armed was able to get so close that you needed to be removed from the briefing room?" PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I have such confidence in [the Secret Service]. They're so good." pic.twitter.com/QuqoFoGkUx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2020

Related: