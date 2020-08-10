As Twitchy reported, President Trump was escorted out of the White House briefing room by Secret Service just after starting his Monday afternoon press conference. From what we know, he was escorted to the Oval Office, where he stayed for a little bit, before returning to the briefing room without missing a beat. The Secret Service has confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting outside the White House.

Washington Post conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin weighed in right away with this hot take:

As a matter of fact, it was back to the podium time.

