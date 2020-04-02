Nothing says you’re serious about a global pandemic ravaging your state than going on Comedy Central for a late-night chat with a quarantined Trevor Noah. At least Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t slow-jam the news, but she did take a cue from San Juan’s mayor and wore a special T-shirt she had made up for the occasion.

Yes, President Trump did at one time refer to Whitmer as “that woman from Michigan,” but if that’s politically unacceptable, we’d damn well better not elect Joe Biden who confuses Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker with jazz legend Charlie Parker.

So we’re supposed to not air Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings but all should tune in to “The Daily Show” for the latest update on COVID-19 fatalities?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a 'that woman from Michigan' shirt, on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah last night https://t.co/6yIOSoV5ZP pic.twitter.com/VcUdudSWdt — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) April 2, 2020

Thank god she had time to make funny shirts. What would we do without her going on a national tv right now? Glad “comedy show” made the list of important issues. — Beau LaFave (@BeauMattLaFave) April 2, 2020

This is beyond distasteful!!! There are people literally dying, and more in financial disparity, yet she has time to go on a late night program? Did they formally request the federal government for a Medicaid flexibility waiver yet? — Nikki Redeemed (@NikkiRedeemed) April 2, 2020

Was @GovWhitmer celebrating the Fed govt building a hospital at Cobo, sending in ventilators, working with big 3 to build more, expanding unemployment benefits, and so much more? Way to rise above politics and unite us all governor ***sarcasm***. — Jamie Roe (@jamieroe23) April 2, 2020

"Nobody has time for politics right now," says the Governor appearing on late-night comedy show during a crisis, wearing a political tee shirt. — Lori Jackson (@lksjackson) April 2, 2020

She’s a joke. Except it’s not funny for the people of Michigan who have to deal with her incompetence. — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 2, 2020

Michigan has one of the worst outbreaks in the country. She has consistently been behind the curve in acting, especially compared to Ohio’s Governor. But apparently what matters is she got into a few fights w Trump and spent a lot of time deflecting blame onto others. https://t.co/uNFevzTYiC — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Apparently, spending the time to have a t-shirt made is how she fights coronavirus in her state — Kay (@korytsya_) April 3, 2020

Pretty much sums up the entire professional “resistance.” You can be the worst at anything but as long as you hate Trump you’re a hero. And they expect to be taken seriously. https://t.co/UuHSX9viQz — RBe (@RBPundit) April 3, 2020

Disgraceful…looks like she has a lot of time on her hands! — Storee (@NowWait) April 2, 2020

She needs to get back to work! At least for those 11 counties out of 83 that elected her — Bob Doyle (@doylebob) April 2, 2020

Whoa! NOW THAT IS A STRONG, INDEPENDENT WOMAN!!!!! Am I doing it right? — S. Harp (@SHarp56_) April 2, 2020

“This is no time for politics” read the political tshirt — Leonardo (@LEEONAWDO) April 2, 2020

Political grandstanding…it knows no party lines. — David Dudenhoefer (@Dude4Liberty) April 2, 2020

She's as bad as that mayor from San Juan. This doesn't help. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 2, 2020

Well, this is as offputting as it gets… who thought this was a good idea? Fire them. — Matilda (@FourthHailMary) April 2, 2020

She's disgusting. While Michiganders are in turmoil, Whitmer is on comedy shows auditioning for Biden's VP.🤦🏻‍♀️ — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) April 2, 2020

Glad she’s rising above the pettiness. — Jason Williams (@jwill027) April 2, 2020

This dope owns the economic fallout in this state. — B Francis Burke (@BFrancisBurke) April 2, 2020

This cutesy "look at me the poor victim" stunt pretty much validates president Trump's point that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in over her head. — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) April 3, 2020

We just never seem to be able to run out of things to be embarrassed about here in MI… <sigh> — Joe Townsend (@Jtownsend95) April 2, 2020

“I’m gonna be a star from this” — Louie [BTC] (@LouPalumbo) April 2, 2020

People won't watch WH briefing but get their "news" from comedy talk shows. That asteroid can't come soon enough. — Seizer Pouncicus (@TastyKAR) April 2, 2020

She’s a disaster. — Fight On ✌️ (@USCnDodgerBlue) April 2, 2020

So brave. She lied, and instead of admitting she lied, she's just doubling down. And it's going to work with her base. That's just sad. — outlawBeard (@llcthecableguy) April 2, 2020

But she has time to go on a cable comedy show with her political shirt AFTER she had to withdraw her delusional edict to Michigan doctors demanding they not give Covid patients a medication showing promise. What a buffoon. — Tracey (@NewYear2020rep) April 2, 2020

Have we ever seen a politician so thirsty for the VP position? Could it be any more obvious? P.S. never let “that woman” forget she was the one who banned a medicine based solely on anti-Trump politics and not science. — Safe Spaces Podcast (@real_safespaces) April 2, 2020

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has come under criticism for a statewide order cracking down on prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine.” Now she reversed herself. She was playing politics with people’s lives. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) April 2, 2020

Giver her a break. Auditions are hard. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) April 2, 2020

In the next election remember who worked towards solutions, and who did pure partisan politics. What a sham. — Morlon Bergamont (@MoBergamont) April 3, 2020

Michigan leadership has always been a shitshow, but Jesus Christ. — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) April 3, 2020

Rent. Free. — …so few lions (@_SoFewLions) April 2, 2020

Maybe if she’s lucky people will write children’s books about “That Woman from Michigan” like they ran with “She Persisted.”

