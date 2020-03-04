Teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg somehow made it to Brussels without emitting any carbon so she could criticize a proposed EU law that would make it a legal requirement for the EU to be carbon neutral by 2050 — as if “legal requirement” meant anything. It’s no wonder the British pulled out of that mess.

And yes, Thunberg is still running around claiming the house is on fire and no one’s doing anything about it.

"When your house is on fire, you don't wait a few more years to start putting it out. And yet this is what the Commission is proposing today" – Greta Thunberg https://t.co/vOFzN0McXl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2020

“This climate law is surrender. Nature doesn’t bargain, and you cannot make deals with physics,” the BBC reports Thunberg as telling the European Parliament’s environment committee. “You cannot make deals with physics?”

Speaking of useless laws, we haven’t heard much from the Senate Democrats’ new “Special Committee on the Climate Crisis.” They too must not believe we only have 11 years left (or is it 8 now?).

Here’s some compelling video of Thunberg and a bunch of equally useless adults walking down a hallway.

Greta Thunberg 'in the zone' as the EU unveils its latest proposal for a European "climate law" pic.twitter.com/7NqWBNpECg — The Sun (@TheSun) March 4, 2020

Quite ridiculous. — Stephen (@S__KETC) March 4, 2020

I'm not sure it's wise to base your climate legislation on the say-so of an autistic child – or the people running her. There should be a referendum on it. — Mike Kingscott (@mkingscott) March 4, 2020

How can anyone take that clip serious?

It's like watching a five year old pushing its mother in a pram. The world's gone mad. — colmcc (@colinm123) March 4, 2020

The EU has nothing to win with this politically-correct exploitation of a young school girl who should indeed go to school rather than serve as a puppet for politicians. — SemperFi (@semperf2428) March 4, 2020

the demise of Europe, incarnated. — Gaston (@_KMotion_) March 4, 2020

What an incredibly scrawny looking child — Cromwells Ghost (@GhostCromwells) March 4, 2020

The child looks unwell… — MrsTjg (@TjgMrs) March 4, 2020

She looks pale and tired, but none of the adults around her cares , not her parents and not the climate elites. — Yvette Jonsson (@JonssonYvette) March 4, 2020

I noticed that too. She is being pushed and manipulated in the most grotesque way. — Reluctant stoic. (@richardhuw1) March 4, 2020

this girl doesn't look well. It has a bad countenance. — José Manuel Andrade (@jmand2k7) March 4, 2020

I agree, she doesn't look well at all. — Reluctant stoic. (@richardhuw1) March 4, 2020

She is not well. Baggy clothing, thin hair, gaunt, bags under eyes. She is developmentally stunted. She's 17 and looks 12. — Future Chaos (@future_chaos) March 5, 2020

serious note, she looks extremely tired and haggard. — TX_of_Arabia🏁 (@toon_tx) March 4, 2020

This is just plain weird, the kid clearly has mental issues she is so malnourished yet the adults in the room choose to ignore this and carry on with this insanity. — Catherine (@factsincluded) March 4, 2020

Her father told the BBC that at one point she was so depressed she didn’t eat for three months.

I’m convinced this child is haunted. — Benji (@BenjiM43) March 4, 2020

Her script writer really needs to get her some new material. — Ray Bennett (@RCB76183683) March 5, 2020

Not sure what is in the proposed Climate Law but it will almost certainly involve taxes, restrictions and job losses. — Paul H #FarewellGriffinPark (@DomaineValescia) March 4, 2020

Pardon my ignorance, but does she actually have any scientific qualifications? Or is it just waffle? — Lin Wells (@LinWells81) March 4, 2020

Wouldn’t surprise me if she’s ultimately ‘given’ a handful of honorary doctorates. — Ben_78 (@Ben_78_) March 4, 2020

Oh, good the kid is a lawyer now. How could that go wrong? — Bertram (@BigBertieT) March 4, 2020

I used to believe lawmaking in EU was serious. — guanzhi (@guanzhi8) March 4, 2020

don't remember anyone voting for a homeless child — Since_2010 (@Suchdoge12) March 4, 2020

Another unelected voice, pushing an agenda. She'll fit right in. — English Poppy 🌸 (@PoppyField101) March 4, 2020

Hi @GretaThunberg !

How about China or India, by the way? — Krol (@krol75012) March 4, 2020

“Known for her impassioned speeches to politicians, Ms. Thunberg has become a figurehead for the global climate change movement,” the BBC reports … not that the media has had any part in that.

