It was last November when former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett filed suit against the City of Chicago for orchestrating a smear campaign against him by suggesting he’d faked his hate crime attack. Fast-forward to Tuesday, when we learned that Smollett has been indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago.

You’d think that second bit about the indictments would be the news story, but the Washington Post decided to take a “Republicans pounce” angle and write about how Donald Trump Jr. keeps tweeting about Smollett — the guy who claims he had a noose tied around his neck by two men wearing Donald Trump campaign hats. You can see where Trump Jr. might take an interest.

The Washington Post reports:

Trump Jr. dredged up an old tweet from Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) in which she expressed her support for Smollett shortly after news of the alleged attack. “Great news Kamala!!! It looks like they indicted the guy that did this to Juicy. #JusticeForJussie.”

Trump Jr. wrote virtually the same message on Wednesday in response to a sympathetic Jan. 29, 2019 tweet from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — “Good news Liz … it looks like they got the guy that did this despicable act to Juicy” — though his tweet to the Democratic presidential contender also included a jab about the results of the New Hampshire primaries.

And? Good for the mainstream media for never “dredging up” old tweets to destroy someone.

