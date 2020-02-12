It was last November when former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett filed suit against the City of Chicago for orchestrating a smear campaign against him by suggesting he’d faked his hate crime attack. Fast-forward to Tuesday, when we learned that Smollett has been indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago.

You’d think that second bit about the indictments would be the news story, but the Washington Post decided to take a “Republicans pounce” angle and write about how Donald Trump Jr. keeps tweeting about Smollett — the guy who claims he had a noose tied around his neck by two men wearing Donald Trump campaign hats. You can see where Trump Jr. might take an interest.

Donald Trump Jr. won’t stop talking about the Jussie Smollett saga https://t.co/QGN553WtWn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 12, 2020

And the media talked about it non-stop 24/7 until they found out he was lying. — Justice100 (@Justice10016) February 13, 2020

The Washington Post reports:

Trump Jr. dredged up an old tweet from Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) in which she expressed her support for Smollett shortly after news of the alleged attack. “Great news Kamala!!! It looks like they indicted the guy that did this to Juicy. #JusticeForJussie.” Trump Jr. wrote virtually the same message on Wednesday in response to a sympathetic Jan. 29, 2019 tweet from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — “Good news Liz … it looks like they got the guy that did this despicable act to Juicy” — though his tweet to the Democratic presidential contender also included a jab about the results of the New Hampshire primaries.

And? Good for the mainstream media for never “dredging up” old tweets to destroy someone.

“WTF now we don’t want to talk about Jussie. Since his whole fake lie blew up in all our collective establishment faces after 24/7 coverage” — Koondey (@Koondey1) February 12, 2020

Jussie Smollet was just indicted. It's newsworthy, and if you were a legitimate news organization, you'd be reporting on it. — North Takes (@NorthTakes) February 12, 2020

He was literally indicted on 6 counts yesterday… isn't that "news"? 🤔 — Palisades Antifa (@PalisadesAntifa) February 12, 2020

Well Jussie did just get indicted so despite your narrative, it is news. — Doris Daylight🔅 (@DorisDaylight1) February 12, 2020

Where's the Jussie Smollett front page news ? Oh that's right! TWP is now just a warped fragment of democratic minds, what's left of them anyway. Very sad. — Penthousesidebar2 (@lexiechey) February 13, 2020

Didn’t know he needed your permission — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) February 13, 2020

And good on him for doing so. — Brexster – UK (@Brekster2000) February 12, 2020

Good, now you propagandists can choke on it. — RustBelt_Nobody (@BGWhite42) February 12, 2020

The Washington Post didn't give it up for several months even after the rest of the world realized that it was a fabricated story. 🤣 — Benjamin 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 (@supersteak) February 12, 2020

Saga…? Nice word. But “felony” and/or “crime” may be more accurate. 🤷🏻‍♂️@DonaldJTrumpJr — Btrain 🗡🇺🇸 (@Justlucky3218) February 12, 2020

Cause he was aiming to start a race war by lying — Truthtrigger-epic🐻 (@truthtriggering) February 12, 2020

The mainstream media deserves to hear it constantly, everyday, for eternity. — Pricky (@EdMarkham2) February 12, 2020

He’s helping keep it in the news where it belongs. — Chris Brown (@Cbrowntiger) February 12, 2020

Smollett should be in jail — Jerry from the Shore (@Jerseyshore2015) February 12, 2020

Major newspaper won't stop talking about the things Donald Trump Jr. won't stop talking about. — Orlando Metcalf Poe (@NecktieShermans) February 12, 2020

Hard hitting "news" here. Pay no attention to the person who did something terrible…let's focus on the people talking about it. This is why your profession is despised. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) February 13, 2020

